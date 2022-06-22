ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, AL

Jackson County Schools Superintendent dies

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Superintendent of Jackson County Schools, Kevin Dukes, has died, according to the school system.

The Jackson County Board of Education announced the news of his passing early Wednesday morning.

Jackson County Board of Education

Dukes had served in his role with the school system since 2016, ousting the current Superintendent at the time, Bart Reeves.

The announcement did not include a cause of death for Dukes, and the school board could not immediately be reached for comment.

