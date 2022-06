DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Weeks after the Uvalde school shooting there are still lots of questions looming about what took place, especially regarding the timeline and what took officers so long to breach the classrooms where the shooter was. Since the beginning, Col. Steve McCraw, the Director of Texas Public Safety blamed Uvalde CISD Police Chief Peter Arredondo for not giving orders sooner to enter the classrooms. McCraw said there is compelling evidence that the law enforcement response to the attack was a failure. He said there were several officers inside the building in the early minutes of the shooting that...

UVALDE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO