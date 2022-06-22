Engage Winona invites residents to share ideas this summer

On Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m., Craig Johnson will give a special presentation on The Birth of the Longsword at Castlerock Museum in Alma. The program will use period artwork and surviving examples to explore the origin of the longsword in medieval Europe. The use of the sword in two hands is a key focus of most of the surviving combat manuals of the 15th century, but the origin of its form and early use is unclear. Craig will look at the various influences and weapons that contributed to the birth of the longsword and how it became such a focus of our ideas of the medieval period today.

ALMA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO