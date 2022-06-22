ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, MN

Engage Winona invites residents to share ideas this summer

 2 days ago

The city of Winona is updating its comprehensive plan, and the project is well underway this summer. For the next several months, Winona community members are working in subcommittees to create goals and action steps for each of the plan’s 12 topics. This fall, the consultant team from HKGI will work...

Steamboat Days celebrates Captain and Mate, Kiddie Parade

Lilly Wangen, daughter of Tanner and Callie, was chosen as Captain of the 2022 Steamboat Days, and Lincoln Rivers, son of Danny and Missy, was chosen as First Mate after the Kiddie Parade Friday June 17 at Winona’s Lake Park. Steamboat Days Harbormaster Fred Benning, along with Button Design...
WINONA, MN
WSU hosts International Digital Media Arts Conference

Winona State University (WSU) will host the International Digital Media Arts Association (iDMAa) 2022 Conference: Weird Media, June 24-26, at the Science Laboratory Center. The event will include keynote speeches by leading figures in the field and a digital arts exhibition at the Laird Norton Center for Art and Design featuring more than 80 artists from around the world. The exhibition is free to the public on Saturday from 1-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
WINONA, MN
Essay contest winner: If I Were Mayor for a Day

If I could pick the day I was mayor of Winona, I would choose the day in early June when Winona features Trinona. It’s the day when individuals, tall or small, athletic or not, come together to try something hard and support one another. They inspire others to be the next generation of triathlon.
WINONA, MN
Ashley for the Arts returns Aug.11-13

The annual, three-day music and art festival, Ashley for the Arts, takes place August 11, 12 and 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia. Not only does this one-of-a-kind event raise money in support of art programs, schools, and local nonprofits, it also prides itself on providing affordable access to live music, art and fun for the whole family. In 2021, the nonprofit organization made a comeback after a year off and raised over $635,000 for more than 65 participating nonprofit organizations, including 28 local schools.
ARCADIA, WI
Winona P.E.O. nominee wins scholarship

Winona Chapter AP of P.E.O. (a Philanthropic Educational Organization for women) is pleased to announce that their nominee, Jennifer Connell, daughter of Jim and Becky Connell, has received the P.E.O. Scholar Award to support the completion of her medical degree at Vanderbilt University. This award is a competitive, merit-based award that recognizes academic excellence and achievement by women in doctoral-level programs. P.E.O. Scholars have demonstrated their ability to make significant contributions in their chosen field of study.
WINONA, MN
‘I made it’: ALC graduates celebrate with family, teachers

Pomp, circumstance and community — the Winona Area Learning Center (WALC) celebrated the graduating Class of 2022 at an intimate, personal ceremony at the school on June 8. About a dozen students and their families attended the ceremony, which was attended by WALC staff, Winona Area Public Schools board members and other special guests.
WINONA, MN
Wesley UMC invites children to Monumental VBS

A free summer kids’ event called Monumental VBS (vacation Bible school) will be hosted at Wesley United Methodist Church (UMC) from Sunday, July 31, to Thursday, August 4. At Monumental, kids explore the sunbaked Southwestern desert as they dig into God’s great love! Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, make and devour yummy treats, experience one-of-a-kind Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and test out science-y fun gizmos they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with a Canyon Closing that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 7:30 p.m.
WINONA, MN
Steamboat Days Grand Parade results

The Grand Parade for the 75th annual Steamboat Days was held on Sunday. The winners in the category were:. Best of Parade — Owatonna High School Marching Band. Musical (non-high school) First place — Little Warriors Drum Corp. Second place — Mabel Calliope. Motorized Units. First place...
WINONA, MN
WSU’s proposed 5-story dorm approved by city

On June 15, the city of Winona’s Board of Adjustment (BOA) approved Winona State University’s (WSU) proposal to build a new five-story residence hall at Main and Mark streets. The board voted to grant exceptions to the city’s building height limits and setback requirements for the project.
WINONA, MN
Winona VFW Post 1287 officers installed

Winona’s Neville-Lien VFW Post 1287 held the installation of its officers for 2022-2023 during the group’s June meeting. Mr. James Lukaszewski presided as the installation officer and administered the oath of office for each officer. Neville-Lien Post 1287 is proud to announce the installation of Post Officers for...
WINONA, MN
WAPS announces new Jefferson principal Jay Woller

Jay Woller won’t move his picture frames and water bottles into the corner office at Jefferson Elementary School for a few weeks yet, but he’s already starting to feel at home. “I have already had several people reach out to me with a warm welcome,” said Woller, who...
WINONA, MN
Three cheers for Steamboat Days

To the members of the Winona Steamboat Days organization, volunteers, sponsors, participants, and anyone involved with the 75th celebration of Winona Steamboat Days, the execution of this year’s celebration was the most exciting and exhilarating weekend showing off Winona we have experienced. Winona was full of celebrities, entertainment, and activity for all ages and just plain over-the-top excitement. A special thank you to those putting in countless years and decades of planning and work for our city’s annual celebration. All stops were pulled out for this past weekend to showcase Winona, and we are proud to say, “We are Winona!”
WINONA, MN
Volunteer water monitors needed

From the Mississippi River that runs through the heartland to the over 10,000 lakes throughout the state, Minnesota is supported by its waterways, but how is the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) able to go with the flow with so many water systems to oversee?. The MPCA is assisted by...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
‘The Birth of the Longsword’ at Castlerock

On Saturday, June 25, at 2 p.m., Craig Johnson will give a special presentation on The Birth of the Longsword at Castlerock Museum in Alma. The program will use period artwork and surviving examples to explore the origin of the longsword in medieval Europe. The use of the sword in two hands is a key focus of most of the surviving combat manuals of the 15th century, but the origin of its form and early use is unclear. Craig will look at the various influences and weapons that contributed to the birth of the longsword and how it became such a focus of our ideas of the medieval period today.
ALMA, WI
WAPS elementary schools receive statewide PBIS recognition

Winona Area Public Schools elementary students have been dedicated to being respectful, responsible and safe for the past three years. Their hard work is now being recognized on a statewide level. The three elementary schools in WAPS — Washington-Kosciusko, Jefferson and Goodview — were each recognized as a 2022 Sustaining...
GOODVIEW, MN
Corps releases new dredged sand plan

Sand piles at Homer and Latsch Island aren’t going anywhere under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ (USACE) new draft plan for managing dredge sand around Winona; however, there are some new options for sand disposal. The USACE released the revised plan last Tuesday and is holding a public open house on it this Wednesday evening, June 22.
WINONA, MN
WPD officers raise funds for families of fallen officers

Recently, two officers from the Winona Police Department (WPD) participated in the Road to Hope bike ride. Before we name these two individuals, here’s a little explanation of what the ride is all about. The Road to Hope is a 250-mile bike ride from the area of Chesapeake, Va.,...
WINONA, MN
WisDOT: Hwy. 35 closure, major detour in July

Wisconsin Highways 35 and 54 in Trempealeau County will be closed July 5-19 for the replacement of a rail crossing. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will reroute drivers via Wisconsin highways 93 and 95 during those two weeks. With WisDOT’s currently presented detours at highways 93 and 95, commuters...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Shakespeare festival announces schedule changes

Due to a three-and-a-half-day work stoppage caused by an outbreak of COVID-19 among the company, Great River Shakespeare Festival has adjusted its preview and opening performance schedule. As previously announced, the performances on June 18, 19 and 22 have been canceled. The schedule from June 23 through July 3 is as follows:
WINONA, MN
WSHS students earn over $850,000 in scholarships

The accomplishments of the Class of 2022 at Winona Senior High School (WSHS) are quite remarkable: More than $850,000 were earned in college scholarships. There were 93 students with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better. Nine students are entering the armed forces. They are just getting started, too. These...
WINONA, MN

