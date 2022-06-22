ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson 'pushed hard' for Seahawks to move on from former OC

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The more we learn about the split between the Seattle Seahawks and former franchise quarterback Russell Wilson, the uglier it gets. After the trade that sent him to the Denver Broncos, Wilson and the front office shared conflicting stories about the nature of their divorce. At least publicly Wilson had maintained that he wanted to stay in Seattle all along, while head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider claim he didn’t want to sign another contract with their organization.

Now we’re learning of more friction behind the scenes between Wilson and one of his former coaches. According to Corbin Smith at Sports Illustrated, Wilson “pushed hard” for the Seahawks to move on from former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer after the 2020 season.

“In fact, per a team source, while they didn’t hold ill will towards one another and maintained respect for each other, the perennial Pro Bowl quarterback and his representatives “pushed hard” for a coordinator change behind the scenes after a disappointing finish to the 2020 season. ‘Don’t let his comments mask his real thoughts,” the source remarked. “He had grown tired of Schotty from a play calling perspective and wanted something fresh. As much as he benefited from his coaching, he didn’t think the two could co-exist anymore in a football marriage.'”

This seems a bit strange considering that Wilson played the best football of his career while Schottenheimer was making the calls from 2018-2020. While the passing offense struggled in the second half of the 2020 season, Wilson had been performing at an MVP level up until around Week 9. The team did a poor job of adjusting to more two-high safety looks after that, but dismissing Schottenheimer always seemed like an extreme move and frankly the wrong one considering his success the previous two and a half years.

Wilson is unquestionably by far the best quarterback in franchise history, but he comes off as duplicitous. We’re willing to bet we’ll be hearing more than a few negative stories about his time with the team in the years to come.

The Spun

There's A New No. 1 Overall Recruiter For 2023 Class

Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has taken over the top spot as the No. 1 recruiter for the 2023 class, per 247Sports. This title is well-earned. In each of the last three days, the Buckeyes assistant has landed three of the nation's top wide receiver recruits. Five-star wideout...
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old

The Baltimore Ravens are mourning the loss of a franchise legend on Wednesday after it was reported that Tony Siragusa had passed away at age 55. TMZ Sports broke the news of Siragusa’s death, having confirmed the news through former Ravens running back Jamal Lewis. NFL legend Tony Siragusa has died at 55 years old, […] The post Ravens legend Tony Siragusa dies at 55 years old appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
