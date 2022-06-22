ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Central Valley waking up to thunderstorms

By John Houghton
yourcentralvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Some parts of the Central Valley are waking up to thunderstorms Wednesday morning. The National...

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 4

Related
Bakersfield Now

Lightning, rain descend upon the Central Valley in rare summer storm activity

FRESNO, Calif. — If you were awake in the early morning hours Wednesday, you might have captured a glimpse of bright flashes dancing across the sky in the Central Valley. According to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Hanford (NWS), a rare summer storm event was producing lightning, rain, 30 MPH wind and even hail in some parts of the south Valley, particularly in Tulare and Kern Counties. The lightning could be seen in Fresno and Madera.
KERN COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

More storms possible Thursday

This week, a surge of warm, moist air from the south contributes to instability driving scattered thunderstorms with rain, wind and hail in the Valley. Temperatures are still hot. Fresno reached 100 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsburg, CA
City
Fresno, CA
County
Fresno County, CA
City
Hanford, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Strong winds knock over large trees, narrowly missing residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The surprising and strong winds blew over trees took out power lines, and closed off several streets. Two large trees were blown over by the wind in the Fig Garden area. On Maroa and Holland avenues, the giant holes left behind by the rooted trees...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Several trees vandalized at Fresno Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several trees were vandalized at a Fresno Park Tuesday evening, according to the City of Fresno. The City of Fresno says “we are sad to report that six recently planted trees were vandalized at Dickey Park.”. According to the city, the Chinese Pistache trees...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Lightning Strikes#Central Valley
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fresno by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 19:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Fresno The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Fresno County in central California * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 713 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles west of Coalinga, or 36 miles north of Paso Robles, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Fresno County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove Closed Due to High Winds

Yosemite National Park issued an alert Wednesday announcing the closure of Mariposa Grove Road due to high winds and the possibility of isolated strong thunderstorms in the area. The closure is expected to last until June 23. During strong storms, Mariposa Grove can be a very dangerous. On January 19,...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Central Valley lakes in danger of toxic algae this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- As temperatures continue to heat up for the summer, it can cause a phenomenon called “Harmful Algal Blooms.”. Harmful algal blooms (HABs or blue-green algae) are an annual occurrence in the Central Valley. HABs can create toxins that are harmful to people and animals. According to...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Local Pools Could Stay Shuttered as Valley Temps Rise. Here’s Why

Swimming in public pools to stay cool during Fresno’s sweltering summers is a longtime tradition, but opportunities to chill in clear, clean water may be more limited this year. A shortage of lifeguards may keep some local pools locked up. The city of Fresno has hired enough lifeguards —...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
yourcentralvalley.com

More than 8,000 PG&E customers without power in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to PG&E customers in the Central Valley, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. According to PG&E 8,134 customers are without power in the Sanger area. Customers can call PG&E at (800) 743-5002 for additional information or visit PG&E.com. PG&E...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Quality Home Services can help you prepare for summer blackouts

Summertime in the Central Valley means triple-digit days, more days spent inside with air conditioning, and more strain on the power grid, which means blackouts. We know blackouts will happen, so why not be prepared? Quality Home Services has products and services for all kinds of homes to keep you powered during balckouts.
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

City battles county to rare tie

FRESNO — For the first time in a while, the City/County All-Star Football game was played in Fresno and, for just the fourth time in the 68 year history of the game, it ended in a tie. Madera players helped the City come back to tie the game at...
MADERA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 06/13 – 06/19/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. June 13, 2022. 01:22— Fabian...
PASO ROBLES, CA
sjvsun.com

Hanford officials warn residents, businesses to cut back water use

In an effort to do their part in water conservation, the City of Hanford is doubling down its warnings to residents and businesses of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most recent drought orders along with the city’s own drought response measures. Hitting the driest months in the last several years...
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man dies from vehicle collision in Fresno intersection:CHP

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 50-year-old man died after a collision in Fresno. On Thursday around 11:10 a.m. CHP responded to a call about a collision at the intersection of Clarkson and Bethel avenues. Investigators say that 50-year-old Manuel Molina was driving a car south on Bethal, and failed...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy