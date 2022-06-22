ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Northeast Wisconsin tornado count up to 8 from last Wednesday

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WLUK) -- The National Weather Service has now confirmed at least eight tornadoes touched down during the storms that tore through the area last Wednesday. There are still...

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., is "completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes." The Minnesota...
National Weather Service shares how it assesses Northeast Wisconsin tornadoes

(WLUK) -- The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed eight tornados tore through Northeast Wisconsin one week ago. The damage has been widespread, and NWS says high straight-line winds are to blame. An EF1 tornado ripped through parts of Seymour on Wednesday, leaving behind exposed roofs, torn grain bins, and...
Severe weather possible Thursday evening over southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on the chances for severe weather Thursday afternoon. Portions of southeast and central Nebraska and north central and northeast Kansas are under a slight risk for severe weather. The National Weather Service office in Hastings, Neb. says the best chance for severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and midnight.
BE BEAR AWARE: Bears are active in Northeast Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be bear aware. That’s the message from local municipalities and the DNR as sightings are reported in Northeast Wisconsin. Bear breeding season happens in early summer. Males are looking for a mate and on the move. The Village of Hobart reported several sighting in...
Find a Taste of New England in the Driftless Area of Wisconsin

I’d wanted to visit the Driftless Area since I first heard of it about a year ago. COVID and its residual fallout limited my wife and I to road trip travel throughout most of the past two years, and that meant researching all the amazing places within driving distance of our Chicago home. We did the Upper Peninsula, dipped our toes into every Great Lake, spent weekends exploring Indianapolis, Louisville, and Nashville, and pitched a tent everywhere from Starved Rock to the Indiana Dunes.
Silver Alert canceled for Door County woman driving to Neenah

(WLUK) -- UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Maynette Jutila was found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for a Sturgeon Bay woman who was driving to the Fox Valley area but didn't arrive. Officials say Maynette Jutila, 71, was driving to Thedacare in Neenah to visit a...
Statewide alert issued for man missing in western Wisconsin

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. — A statewide missing endangered person alert is being issued for a man who was last seen more than a week ago in western Wisconsin. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Derek Joseph Stawarz has not been seen since the morning of June 14 at Lassek Court in the Township of Seymour, near Eau Claire. Stawarz is from Ettrick, in Trempealeau County.
Trailer catches fire after crash in Wisconsin, traffic impacted

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-tractor trailer started on fire after a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday morning and Facebook users are giving their best guesses about what was in the trailer. According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post, lanes going south are impacted and the 511 website showed...
What to Do if you Encounter a Bear This Summer in Wisconsin

MADISON, WI (OnFocus) – Following several recent black bear sightings across the state, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding the public to take precautions to avoid potential conflicts this summer. Although black bears are most common in the northern half of the state, populations have been slowly...
Eastern Wisconsin Motorists Feel Some Relief at the Pump

Motorists in Eastern Wisconsin are feeling a little bit of relief at the gas pump this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, in Manitowoc County, the average price per gallon of fuel fell four cents from last week to $4.82, while Sheboygan County reported a one-penny dip to $4.80.
Wild Things: A Great Lakes Cool Down Is Season’s Biggest Surprise

Making predictions is always risky business. Take last fall, for example. Water temperatures on the Great Lakes were much warmer than usual, and a mild start to the winter had many anglers thinking there would be a very fast start to the 2022 Lake Michigan fishing season. Then came one...
Bear sightings in Brown County

BROWN CO. (WLUK) -- We have learned of a few bear sightings in Brown County. Thanks to Jennifer for sharing this video taken Wednesday. This is in Howard. FOX 11 also spoke with Hobart officials who tell us it received several reports of bear sightings also on Tuesday. If you...
Nearly 5,000 We Energies customers were without power during 90 degree weather on Monday

Around 5,000 We Energies customers in total went a portion of the day without power during one of the hottest day’s of the year. We Energies confirming two major power outages being dealt with in southeast Wisconsin, “We have about 1,700 customers out in the Menomonee Falls area due to a dump truck accident that pulled down some power lines. The other outage is in the Cudahy area and it is affecting about 2,200 customers. We are still in investigating the cause,” said We Energies Spokesperson Amy Jahns.
Monday night storms knock out power

Severe storms have knocked out power for thousands of people across the Northland. Early Tuesday morning, Minnesota Power reported 10,057 customers without power. The lights were off for nearly 12,000 Lake Country Power customers. WDIO Storm Track meteorologists expect the severe weather threat to last until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
