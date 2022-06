As he begins his mission to make up for lost prizes, Zharnel Hughes says he has forgiven the doper who cost him his Olympic silver medal. Hughes, who breezed through the 100m heats at the British Championships in Manchester on Friday evening, was among the innocents with Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake that were stripped of their 4x100m relay medals when CJ Ujah tested positive for drugs in Tokyo.

