Beyonce telling people to 'quit your job' has become an instant meme

By Becca Monaghan
 2 days ago

Kim Kardashian may have told us to get up and work – but now, the queen of music has officially spoken and told everyone to quit their jobs. Well, kind of.

Beyonce has officially made a hotly anticipated return with a brand new single, 'Break My Soul' – and people are obsessed. Not only does it feature Robin S' iconic 1990 song, 'Show Me Love', but it also includes interjections from American rapper Big Freedia.

The Lemonade singer dropped subtle hints in the run-up to the announcement, and fans went wild. She removed her display picture from social media before quietly updating her Instagram and Twitter with "6. BREAK MY SOUL midnight ET".

Once the clock struck midnight, her new summer track dropped.

"Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job/ I'm gonna find new drive, damn," Beyonce sings. "They work me so damn hard/ Work by nine, then off past five/ And they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night."

Attention has now been turned to one lyric in particular – and Twitter has hilariously turned it into a meme .

Beyoncé - BREAK MY SOUL (Official Lyric Video) www.youtube.com


People spiralled across Twitter with jokes, memes and gaffs.

One joked: "Beyoncé said 'Quit your job' and train drivers walk out en masse? She’s powerful, and with an unexpected demographic."

While another humoured: "Beyonce we can either quit our jobs or buy tickets to your concerts, we can't do both".





Meanwhile, others were quite the realists...



Beyonce's first solo album in seven years, Renaissance, is set to release on 29th July with 16 new tracks just in time for summer.

We're yet to hear if anyone has, in fact, quit their job because 'Beyonce told them to'.

Indy100

Indy100

