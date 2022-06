Jason Ravnsborg hired Connecticut lawyer and Tulane adjunct law professor Ross Garber, who has made a gig for himself as an impeachment defense expert, to come all the way to South Dakota to make opening and closing statements at his impeachment trial before the South Dakota Senate yesterday. In largely academic remarks that failed to touch on the specifics of the criminal actions and malfeasance in office that led the House to impeach Ravnsborg and the Senate to convict, remove, and disqualify Ravnsborg from public office, Garber told Senators that “It will be very hard to explain a conviction” to his law students.

