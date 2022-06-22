Superintendent adds role as interim Wall High School principal

WALL TOWNSHIP — School Superintendent Tracy Handerhan will serve as interim principal of Wall High School as part of an administrative reshuffle approved during a special board of education meeting on Tuesday night.

The board also approved the appointment of Marni Henry Parks as the high school’s new athletic director.

In adding the role of high school principal to her responsibilities, Ms. Handerhan replaces Rose Sirchio, who was placed on administrative leave in April.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.