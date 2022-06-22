ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Superintendent adds role as interim Wall High School principal

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EQLTu_0gIVwNnJ00

WALL TOWNSHIP — School Superintendent Tracy Handerhan will serve as interim principal of Wall High School as part of an administrative reshuffle approved during a special board of education meeting on Tuesday night.

The board also approved the appointment of Marni Henry Parks as the high school’s new athletic director.

In adding the role of high school principal to her responsibilities, Ms. Handerhan replaces Rose Sirchio, who was placed on administrative leave in April.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Wall Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ mayor takes political aim at superintendent on armed guards at schools

BRIDGEWATER — The mayor of Somerset County's second-most populous municipality is targeting the local superintendent over a plan for armed security in schools. In an email to residents, which was also posted on Facebook using the township's official page, Moench criticized the school district's plan for not including the use of actively serving Bridgewater police officers.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wall Township, NJ
Wall Township, NJ
Education
thelakewoodscoop.com

NEW: Jewish Lakewood Woman Targeted In Asbury Park Press Racist Photo Caption Sues Paper, Others

The Frum Lakewood woman whose photo was published last year on the Asbury Park Press website alongside a caption considered by many to be racist and misogynistic, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper, Gustavo Martinez – the reporter who took the photo, the paper’s parent company Gannett and several editors who are employed at the paper, TLS has learned.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Board Of Education#Local News#Highschool#Wall High School#Starnewsgroup Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Independent

Weber resigns from Township Committee in Holmdel

HOLMDEL — A vacancy exists on the five-member Township Committee in Holmdel following the resignation of Committeewoman Cathy Weber and a resident could be appointed to serve the remainder of Weber’s term, which runs through Dec. 31. According to a message posted by Holmdel officials on Facebook, Weber...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Apartment Building Plan Pulled In Lakehurst

LAKEHURST – A plan to build a two-story apartment building on Union Avenue was pulled before a vote was taken by the Borough Land Use Board. An empty lot on 117 Union Avenue was the site for the proposed project. It falls between a funeral home and a building that houses a laundromat and a now-closed donut shop.
LAKEHURST, NJ
New Jersey Globe

New Ocean Gate councilman was a foe of disgraced ex-mayor

The political scandal involving former Ocean Gate Mayor Paul Kennedy’s arrest for selling municipal property and pocketing the proceeds has led to the return of a onetime Kennedy foe. The Ocean Gate Borough Council voted on Wednesday to appoint Bruce R. Cox, a 71-year-old former councilman, to fill the...
OCEAN GATE, NJ
thecoaster.net

In Tinton Falls $650 Million Medical Facility Proposed

Tinton Falls officials heard a proposal this week for a $650 million medical facility in the former Meyer Center at the Fort Monmouth site off Corregidor Road. The Vogel Medical Campus, as it would be called, would be a part of Monmouth Medical Center under Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Officials: New Ordinances Fit Town’s Plan

HOWELL – The Planning Board finalized their recommendations for the changes to the township’s Master Plan. In doing so, they certified that the new ordinances are found to be of “substantial consistency” with the changes made in the Master Plan. The Master Plan is a document...
HOWELL, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
366K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy