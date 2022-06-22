Area programs receive All-Lake Michigan baseball honors

While it may just be a collection of small Northern Michigan schools, the Lake Michigan Conference has packed quite the punch when it comes to baseball talent over the years.

And 2022 was no different.

While Traverse City St. Francis took the league title, the Gladiators didn’t have it come easy, as others around the LMC showed they had the hitters and pitchers to hang with them.

All that talent was recently highlighted with the release of the league’s All-Lake Michigan Conference baseball teams and honorable mention lists, with plenty of local players receiving honors.

Charlevoix and St. Francis each led the way with four players selected, while Boyne City and Harbor Springs each received three All-LMC nods and East Jordan picked up two.

Charlevoix’s All-LMC players included Caleb Stuck, Patrick Sterrett, Troy Nickel and Bryce Johnson.

Stuck led Charlevoix with a .470 average for the season, along with 12 doubles, 26 RBIs and 33 runs scored, while working as a catcher behind the plate.

For Sterrett, a .449 average came for the season, along with a team-high 35 runs scored. Nickel worked the base paths to perfection to bring in 38 steals for the season, along with a .394 average and 29 runs scored.

Johnson became one of the Rayders’ aces this season with a 69 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched, while holding a 4.12 ERA.

Earning honorable mention for the Rayders were Owen Waha, Joshua House and Jack Jarema. Waha held a 1.85 ERA across 49.1 innings and batted .425 in 17 games, Jarema hit for a .371 average and House hit .265.

For Boyne City, Aaron Bess, Kaden Jewett and Gavin Hewitt were all named to the All-LMC team.

Bess did it all for the Ramblers, hitting .381, while adding 28 RBIs, 32 runs scored and nine doubles. He also had five triples and a homer. As a pitcher, Bess then struck out 122 across 60 innings and maintained a 1.39 ERA.

Jewett was also strong on the mound for Boyne, holding a 2.64 ERA across 45 innings, while striking out 56. As a batter, Jewett then hit .355, led the team with four home runs, drove in 23 runs and scored 21 runs.

Hewitt then led the team in average at .406, led in steals with 42 and added a team-high 35 runs scored.

Boyne City’s honorable mention selections included Riley Dittmar, Mason Wilcox and Chas Stanek.

Dittmar hit for average at .330 for the season and drove in 20 runs, Wilcox batted .261 and Stanek hit .250.

For East Jordan, both Tommy Reid and Ben Reid were awarded All-LMC.

Tommy Reid closed out his standout career with a .547 average, adding 37 RBIs, 36 runs scored and five home runs. He also had 11 doubles and three triples, leading the team in both. He also never struck out in 86 at bats.

Tommy also led as the team’s ace on the mound with a 0.86 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 65.1 innings pitched.

Ben Reid hit for a .400 average with 26 RBIs and seven doubles, while adding a .980 fielding percentage.

Within the honorable mention group for East Jordan were both Mason Malpass and Kaleb Schroeder.

Malpass held a .357 average and drove in 17 runs, while Schroeder hit .392 and had 24 RBIs.

Harbor Springs placed three in the All-LMC group with Cassidy Gudakunst, Clay Novak and Kaleb Warner all receiving honors.

Novak led the team in average with a .458 clip, while adding 11 doubles, 19 RBIs and 19 runs scored.

Gudakunst finished with a team-best 1.89 ERA and 34 strikeouts across 37 innings, then hit .397 at the plate and drove in 17 runs.

Warner then batted .400 for the season, drove in 10 runs and scored 18, then also held a 3.72 ERA and had 15 strikeouts across 26.1 innings.

The honorable mention selections for the Rams included Brady Keiser and Nate Schumaker. Keiser batted .316 with 21 runs drive in, while Schumaker struck out a team-high 36 batters and held a 3.29 ERA.

Other All-LMC selections around the league included: Elk Rapids: Chase DeArment and Alex Barber; Graying: Jake Huspen; Kalkaska: Landen Hart; Traverse City St. Francis: Charlie Peterson, Josh Groves, Cody Richards and Harrison Shepherd.

