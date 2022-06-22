ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Linney Hasn’t Watched ‘Ozark’ Series Finale, Would ‘Absolutely’ Do More Seasons

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
Even Laura Linney is having a hard time saying bye to the Byrdes.

After portraying matriarch Wendy Byrde on “ Ozark ” for four seasons, the Oscar and Emmy nominee admitted to not having a desire to watch the series finale of the hit Netflix show, which released at the end of April.

“I haven’t seen it,” Linney told Vulture . “I don’t know what they chose. I’m very bad at watching myself and I’m particularly bad at watching things that I really loved doing because it’s going to change the minute I see it. I really can’t comment on it.”

Linney added that the character of Wendy was “very different” in the pilot episode. “I just remember she was snoring in the bed a lot,” the “Love, Actually” star said. “There was a lot of: Wendy snores . I just didn’t know where it was going to go. I don’t know why I trusted Jason Bateman and [showrunner] Chris Mundy as much as I did, but I remember saying to them, ‘I hope that if I sign onto this, you’ll use me. Otherwise, don’t cast me. Take someone else.’ There’s nothing worse than people not wanting what you have to offer. When people don’t want what you have to offer, it’s just womp-womp-womp .”

Linney went on to land two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

And part of her not wanting to see the finale has to do with the fact that it might not actually be a finale in her eyes. Linney said that she would “absolutely” sign on for more “Ozark.”

“I’m having real withdrawal from ‘Ozark,'” Linney opened up. “Everything about it worked. All the right people were in the right positions. Everyone had a similar viewpoint. Everyone had a similar work ethic. I loved being in Atlanta. It was an unbelievable crew. Crews on television normally do not stay intact. Ninety percent of our crew stayed the entire time. What that does on a set, the safety that you feel, the unspoken communication, the ease, the comfort, and the fun that you have — I feel like I just landed in a pot of honey. I miss it a lot.”

Co-star and director Bateman previously called the “Ozark” finale a “ happy ending ” of sorts. The 2022 finale was mapped out even back in 2020, with Bateman telling IndieWire that he knew “where everything is going to end.”

“I was interested in the big question he has the opportunity to answer: Are they going to get away with it, or are they going to pay a bill?” Bateman teased at the time. “What does he want to message to the audience about the consequences of what the Byrdes have done — or lack thereof?”

