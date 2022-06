GREENBUSH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 were closed near Saint Johns due to a serious crash Thursday. The crash occurred in the morning on the southbound side of the highway, between North County Line and Maple Rapids roads in Greenbush Township. Although authorities are still investigating, News 10 has been able to confirm that it involved a semi-truck a tractor working on the side of the highway.

GREENBUSH TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO