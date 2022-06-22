ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Easy Ways To Fix Rotted Wood

By Sarah Vulpio
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rotting wood in and on your home is never a good thing. You may have some and not know it. Here's how to find rotting wood and deal with...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 7

Related
The US Sun

How to clean mirrors and windows without streaking?

WE all know how frustrating it can be when every time you clean your mirrors and windows they're left covered in streaks. The good news is there are a few cleaning hacks you can use to keep your glass surfaces sparkling. How do you clean mirrors and windows without leaving...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wood Siding#The Wood#Rot#Solid Wood#Fungus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
CNBC

This couple bought and renovated a 109-year-old mansion for less than $500,000. Now it's worth $900,000–take a look inside

When Abby Brothers first saw the Page Mansion listed for sale online, she knew she had found a forever home. But the 6,000-square-foot house in Aberdeen, North Carolina, wasn't livable yet. The six-bedroom mansion – which had been vacant for roughly 40 years – had shattered windows and collapsing floors. Not ones to shy away from a project, Abby, 31, and her husband Trey Brothers, 33, paid $155,000 for the property in 2018, charmed by the home's structural integrity, grand staircases and vintage furniture.
ABERDEEN, NC
The Kitchn

7 Kitchen Trends That Are So Over, According to Interior Designers

Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Marie Claire

The 13 Best Whitening Toothpastes That Work

Between your daily coffee and a glass of red wine here and there, maintaining a sparkly, shiny, and blindingly white smile isn’t all too easy. While there are dozens of teeth whitening products on the market (strips, professional-grade treatments, veneers, and more), using one of the best whitening toothpastes can be an easy way to reduce the look of stains, get rid of yellow tints, and, obviously, keep your breath fresh.
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
50K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy