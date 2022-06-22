Sheriff deputy dies after being ambushed during house call



A sheriff 's deputy in South Carolina died Tuesday after he was gunned down during a response to a domestic call , authorities said.

Deputy Austin Aldridge, 25, died at about 9:30 p.m. "from an injury received after being ambushed," Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

The ambush occurred at about 3:20 p.m. after officers arrived at a local subdivision following a domestic call, police said.

Aldridge, a veteran of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office for about three years, was approaching a residence within the subdivision when he was shot, according to a report.

A suspect and vehicle were spotted before fleeing the scene, the report noted.

Once the suspect fled, neighbors attempted to help the deputy.

"I headed back in and called 911 and let them know there was an officer shot and we need assistance now," one witness said.

Deputies secured the scene, and EMS treated Aldridge.

An officer attempted to pull the suspect over, but the suspect, Duane Heard, feigned surrender and then fired at the officer, police said. The officer returned fire, hitting Heard twice, causing the suspect to run away, police said.

Canines and SWAT later located Heard in the woods next to a rifle.

"Our men showed great restraint knowing that one of our guys had just been ambushed without firing any shots at him. They just arrested him," Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said. "We are the good guys. We do it right and we did it right. I just ask you to pray for our deputy."

Heard remains in the hospital, he said, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"Please keep the family of Deputy Aldridge and his extended family at the Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief," Clevenger said.

"Deputy Aldridge‘s widow and family have asked for privacy in the initial stages of her grief."