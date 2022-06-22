ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Sheriff deputy dies after being ambushed during house call

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8Krj_0gIVvQET00


A sheriff 's deputy in South Carolina died Tuesday after he was gunned down during a response to a domestic call , authorities said.

Deputy Austin Aldridge, 25, died at about 9:30 p.m. "from an injury received after being ambushed," Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said.

The ambush occurred at about 3:20 p.m. after officers arrived at a local subdivision following a domestic call, police said.

CATHOLIC PRIESTS SLAUGHTERED INSIDE CHURCH BY MEXICAN CARTEL, BODIES STOLEN

Aldridge, a veteran of the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office for about three years, was approaching a residence within the subdivision when he was shot, according to a report.

A suspect and vehicle were spotted before fleeing the scene, the report noted.

Once the suspect fled, neighbors attempted to help the deputy.

"I headed back in and called 911 and let them know there was an officer shot and we need assistance now," one witness said.

Deputies secured the scene, and EMS treated Aldridge.

An officer attempted to pull the suspect over, but the suspect, Duane Heard, feigned surrender and then fired at the officer, police said. The officer returned fire, hitting Heard twice, causing the suspect to run away, police said.

Canines and SWAT later located Heard in the woods next to a rifle.

"Our men showed great restraint knowing that one of our guys had just been ambushed without firing any shots at him. They just arrested him," Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said. "We are the good guys. We do it right and we did it right. I just ask you to pray for our deputy."

Heard remains in the hospital, he said, and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"Please keep the family of Deputy Aldridge and his extended family at the Sheriff's Office in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief," Clevenger said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Deputy Aldridge‘s widow and family have asked for privacy in the initial stages of her grief."

Comments / 54

Eugene Easterling
1d ago

And look what demographic it was that did this! Hint it is the same one the pulls the MAJORITY of gun crimes especially in the inner cities! And for some reason is Conservatives with guns that scare people.🙄 You may want to wipe your eyes and look again! The problem reveals ITSELF DAILY.

Reply
15
AMERICA FIRST@??
2d ago

Please stop sending LEO out to domestic disputes… have them call a social worker… odds are pretty good this wasn’t the first time LEO were called to that residence.

Reply(3)
31
King Cobra.
1d ago

So, a week prior to this incident he had made threats to post office employees and even attacked a letter carriers vehicle kicking it and threatening her. Still had a gun. Sad.

Reply(5)
11
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Spartanburg County, SC
State
Washington State
Spartanburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
The Independent

Officer accused of leaking Kobe Bryant death photos seen in video ‘kneeling on inmate’s head’

The Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was accused of leaking pictures of US basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s dead body has been caught on camera allegedly kneeling on an inmate’s head in a fresh controversyThe deputy, Douglas Johnson, is at the centre of scrutiny over the 3-minute video relating to an incident from March 2021, and LA county attornies are seeking to prevent the kneeling scandal from affecting a trial relating to the Bryant photos scheduled for late July.Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, sued the Los Angeles County sheriff and fire department workers for allegedly taking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Ambush#Police#Violent Crime#Ems#Swat
Fox News

Texas second-grader dies after hiding between washer and dryer during game: report

An 8-year-old Texas boy has died after getting stuck in between a washing machine and dryer during a game of hide and seek, reports say. The incident involving Wrangler Hendrix of Jewett happened Friday while he was visiting a relative’s home in Coolidge, Georgia, with his grandparents and playing the game, Thomas County Sheriff's Office Captain Tim Watkins told People.com.
COOLIDGE, GA
Daily Mail

Florida man, 51, is arrested after he unwittingly gave cops surveillance footage that showed him dragging the body of a woman through his home before dumping her in a ditch

A Florida man has been arrested after he unwittingly gave cops evidence showing him dragging a missing mother-of-two's body through his house. William Redden, 51, was charged with abuse of a corpse after sharing with police footage of him pulling Stephanie Lynn Shenefield, 38, towards a 12ft ditch. Shenefield had...
PALMETTO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man dies after lighting up cigarette while on oxygen

A man in Pennsylvania man died after he attempted to light a cigarette while using an oxygen concentrator at his home in North Coventry Township.In a statement, the North Coventry Township Police Department said that the incident occurred on 17 June at the man’s residence on Mt Zion Avenue.Authorities said that they had attempted to administer CPR to the victim when they arrived at the scene and that he was then taken to the hospital.“Upon arrival, medics from Goodwill Ambulance were on scene performing CPR to the male victim. Police were advised that the male victim was attempting to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Indian man arrested for chopping off wife’s hand fearing she would leave him after getting job

An Indian man in the eastern state of West Bengal was arrested after he allegedly chopped off his wife’s right hand in an attempt to stop her from taking up a job at a government hospital which could require her to move cities.Sher Mohammed Sheikh, 26, a resident of West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, along with his two friends, chopped off his wife Renu Khatun’s (23) hand while she was sleeping early on Sunday morning, reported The Telegraph.Police said that Ms Khatun is receiving care in a hospital in Durgapur where she is in a stable condition.“Preliminary investigations have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested for ‘stealing’ Greggs sausage roll killed himself after police wrongly named him as paedophile

A man accused of stealing a sausage roll from Greggs hanged himself after police wrongly stated he was an alleged child sex offender.Brian Temple, 34, was physically assaulted and abused in the street after he was released from custody following his arrest by Cleveland Police in June 2017.He hanged himself while under the influence of drugs and alcohol on 31 December that year, a two-day inquest at Teeside Coroner’s Court heard. But coroner Claire Bailey concluded she could not be certain he had intended to kill himself.Temple had been arrested on 8 June on suspicion of stealing the pastry theft...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dramatic bodycam shows police commandeering family’s boat to catch jet ski suspect

Florida sheriff’s deputies commandeered a family’s boat to catch an alleged jet ski thief, and the dramatic incident was caught on bodycam video.The deputies from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office were called to the Intracoastal Waterway on Sunday after a suspect made off with the watercraft.Investigators say that Ronald Williams, 48, was unable to get the jets started and instead floated off on it anyway.Deputies came across a family who was about to take their boat out and asked for a ride to apprehend the suspect.The arrest was then captured on the bodycam with one deputy pulling out his gun and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
212K+
Followers
66K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy