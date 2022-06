This is another case that I have to remind myself that all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. As Fox 7 out of Austin, Texas is reporting that a 26-year-old man was arrested after walking into a South Austin 7-11 convenient store (601 W Ben White Blvd) asking for $20 in gas. The clerk asked if he wanted to pay with cash or card and the man replied “no, for free”. The clerk said they cannot give free gas and that is when Emilio Serrano went to his vehicle and retrieved his AR-15.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO