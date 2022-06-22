New Trails Open in Wharton State Forest With Help of Medford Vincentown Rotary

Published in The Sentinel of Gloucester County Weekly Newspaper printed edition- Week of June 23rd, 2022. ONLINE PUBLIC INFORMATION CENTER MEETING – JUNE 28, 2022 (5-7PM) – IMPROVEMENT OF THE PORCHTOWN ROAD (CR 613) BRIDGE 10-K-4 OVER STILL RUN AT IONA LAKE, THE TOWNSHIP OF FRANKLIN. Gloucester County in cooperation with the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) is conducting a local concept development (LCD) study to address the condition of Bridge 10-K-4. The bridge is located on Porchtown Road (County Route 613) between Taylor Road and Williamstown Road (County Route 613). The bridge is in the Township of Franklin, Gloucester County, and is in ‘fair’ condition with several recommended repairs. The Project Team is hosting an online Public Information Center meeting to inform local residents, officials, businesses, and the general public about this Local Concept Development (LCD) study. The purpose of this online meeting is to present the Purpose and Need for this project and to solicit public input and comments towards the alternatives that have been developed. The public is invited and encouraged to comment on the study. This meeting is open to all members of the public. The purpose of this LCD study is to address the deficiencies of the existing bridge structure and dam at the Porchtown Road (County Route 613) Bridge over Still Run at Iona Lake (Bridge 10-K-4). The project entails providing a low-maintenance, long-term solution that eliminates all existing structural deficiencies; restores the structural integrity and safety of the bridge; eliminates or reduces the severity of flooding that occurs; incorporates operational, safety, and pedestrian access improvements to the bridge; and minimizes impacts to the adjoining community and environment in accordance with American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), and New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) dam safety standards. This meeting will be recorded and available for replay by visiting the Township of Franklin or Gloucester County website. Public comments will be accepted through July 19, 2022. If you have questions regarding the project, please contact: Beth-Ann Grasso, PE, Project Manager, (215) 254-7735, BGrasso@Pennoni.com Please join the Zoom meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/PorchtownRoadStudy You can also dial in using any phone: 1 (929) 205-6099, Meeting ID: 986 1461 5796, Passcode: 756416.

