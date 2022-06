GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Hall Street at Eastern Avenue is open again after a massive police presence was seen in the area this morning. Law enforcement officers from the Grand Rapids Police Department, the East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were seen there. SWAT officers were also spotted in the area around 4 a.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO