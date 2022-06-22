Man found dead in back of suspect's car

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 63-year-old Muskegon man is dead after he was hit by a bullet that came from a nearby apartment Thursday night. Around 7:30 p.m., officers with the Muskegon Police Department went to check out reports of a shooting at a home in the 2000 block of Dowd in Muskegon.
Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a shooting left two men dead early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. St. SE around 2:30 a.m. Police found two men on the scene and attempted life saving measures but were unable to revive the...
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The search continues Thursday night for two suspects involved in a multi-county crime spree. The crimes involved a break-in at a Muskegon County dispensary and a police chase through two counties. Just hours before the chase along the lakeshore, the car involved was one of...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist from Holland has died following a Monday crash near 136th Avenue and Depot Lane in Holland Township. Sheriff's investigators say 56-year-old Steven Snider's motorcycle slid across the road after he lost control. Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men found shot in Grand Rapids on the city's southeast side died Thursday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Street SE on reports of a...
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police say five vehicles were stolen overnight Wednesday from one car dealership in Kent County. Police learned of the thefts when a vehicle was found unoccupied and running in the Northview High School parking lot around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies saw that the vehicle was from a dealership, and when police checked the dealership, saw a broken window.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead after a crash in Eaton County on Wednesday. Around 7:40 p.m., Eaton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a crash on Grand Ledge Highway east of M-50. According to the department, a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling eastbound and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- An ongoing police investigation into the shooting death of a 69-year-old Grand Rapids man earlier this month has resulted in a suspect facing charges. Richard John Jekel, who was known as as an advocate for older people and played on the University of Michigan football team that went to the 1972 Rose Bowl, was found dead in the rear seat of a car June 6 by police.
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was sentenced to prison after he shot someone twice in a road rage shooting last month. R’Montay Pratcher was sentenced June 22 to 15 to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty May 16 to assault with intent to murder. He was also sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony firearms in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
HOLLAND, Mich. — A 36-year old Holland male is dead after his vehicle collided with a tree Thursday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the crash on Douglas Avenue near Van Dyke Street about 3:02 a.m. Life-saving measures were performed, but he ultimately died. The driver...
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A 36-year-old Holland man has been killed in a crash on Douglas Avenue near Van Dyke Street. Sheriff's deputies say his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree around 3 a.m. He was the only person in his car, investigators said.
