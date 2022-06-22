ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Man found dead in back of suspect's car

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Devon Matthews has been charged with...

woodradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
iheart.com

GRPD: shooting left 2 dead on SE side

Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a shooting left two men dead early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. St. SE around 2:30 a.m. Police found two men on the scene and attempted life saving measures but were unable to revive the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Stalking#Violent Crime#Wood Tv
iheart.com

OCSO: Motorcyclist dead after Monday crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a motorcyclist from Holland has died following a Monday crash near 136th Avenue and Depot Lane in Holland Township. Sheriff's investigators say 56-year-old Steven Snider's motorcycle slid across the road after he lost control. Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ
WWMTCw

Two men shot, killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men found shot in Grand Rapids on the city's southeast side died Thursday morning, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Street SE on reports of a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13 ON YOUR SIDE

5 cars stolen from Kent Co. dealership, police say

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police say five vehicles were stolen overnight Wednesday from one car dealership in Kent County. Police learned of the thefts when a vehicle was found unoccupied and running in the Northview High School parking lot around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies saw that the vehicle was from a dealership, and when police checked the dealership, saw a broken window.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Murder charge issued after 69-year-old man’s body found in rear seat of car

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- An ongoing police investigation into the shooting death of a 69-year-old Grand Rapids man earlier this month has resulted in a suspect facing charges. Richard John Jekel, who was known as as an advocate for older people and played on the University of Michigan football team that went to the 1972 Rose Bowl, was found dead in the rear seat of a car June 6 by police.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Man sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo road rage shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was sentenced to prison after he shot someone twice in a road rage shooting last month. R’Montay Pratcher was sentenced June 22 to 15 to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty May 16 to assault with intent to murder. He was also sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony firearms in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

One person dead after crash with tree

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 36-year old Holland male is dead after his vehicle collided with a tree Thursday morning. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the crash on Douglas Avenue near Van Dyke Street about 3:02 a.m. Life-saving measures were performed, but he ultimately died. The driver...
HOLLAND, MI
iheart.com

Holland man, 36, killed in Ottawa County crash

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP (WOOD-AM) - A 36-year-old Holland man has been killed in a crash on Douglas Avenue near Van Dyke Street. Sheriff's deputies say his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree around 3 a.m. He was the only person in his car, investigators said.
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy