Man found dead in back of suspect's car

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- An ongoing police investigation into the shooting death of a 69-year-old Grand Rapids man earlier this month has resulted in a suspect facing charges. Richard John Jekel, who was known as as an advocate for older people and played on the University of Michigan football team that went to the 1972 Rose Bowl, was found dead in the rear seat of a car June 6 by police.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO