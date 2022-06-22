Former WWE star headlines Johnstown block party

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The 3rd-annual block party, presented by Toying Around of Downtown Johnstown, is scheduled for Saturday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will close two blocks on Main Street, and feature over 80 vendors, exhibitors, local community service organizations, and movie-authentic vehicles all throughout the day. Volunteer cosplayers from the New York Ghostbusters and the 501st Legion will also be in attendance.

Admission is free and there will be no charge for pictures with the cinematic cars, which include the Jurassic Park Jeep, Back to the Future DeLorean, Bat Boat, Mario Car, and the KIT Knight Rider.

Photo: Toying Around

Professional wrestler Matt Cardona will be headlining this year’s event from noon to 3 p.m. Cardona wrestled with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for 14 years, and currently stars in the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast with Brian Myers.

Matt will be located inside Toying Around. Autographs will be cash only, and start at $25, a photo for the same price, or a combo for $40.

Other free scheduled events:

Magic show in front of Toying Around with Magician Bill Bing 10 a.m. to noon

Performances at the Charles E. Jenner Memorial Bandshell (located in the West Main Street Park) Live acrobatic performance act from noon to 1 p.m. Vishnu Music & Varieties will be featuring local bands and artists from their open mic nights from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cosplay/costume contest for children and adults from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Free to join and best costume prizes from $100 to $200, along with a trophy for the winners.



For the most up-to-date event information, contact Toying Around at (518) 795-9410. Updates will also be posted on the store’s Facebook page, or on Instagram at @toying_aroundny.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.