ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

We asked Tobias Forge how much he uses social media and he gave us a mini-lesson in how brains work

By Joe Daly
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago

Earlier this year, we met with Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge (aka Papa Emeritus I-IV and Cardinal Copia) for a long, freewheeling discussion on their latest album, Impera — recently certified gold in their native Sweden — their forthcoming tours and sundry other topics. One issue we raised with Forge that wasn't printed in the original feature, however, was the increasing saturation of social media and whether it should or even could be avoided. For the first time, here are this thoughts - and unsurprisingly, the visionary Swede had some thought-provoking ideas on the topic.

“I don’t go on social media unless there’s something that someone is pointing at,” he said. ‘Look at this thing!’ ‘Oh, crazy....’ I’d say that over half the time, it’s my wife showing me some artist who’s done something cool. It’s very little. I don’t get my updates from social media. I had a feeling fifteen years ago, around the time that Facebook arrived. I said, ‘That is not good.’ Of course, I didn’t foresee all of the ways that it would destroy mankind and politically or all of those other things that it was going to be used for.”

The problem, he explained, is that we — homo sapiens — are simply not wired to process the limitless number of relationships thrust upon us in social media platforms. “I read a long time ago that our mind — our psyche — has a limited amount of space,” he said. “You mind’s RAM, basically. There’s a limited amount of megabytes in your head and from what I read, you have space for roughly three thousand people in your head and you can have eight relationships. So there are eight chairs around your table and you’re sitting at the head. Four and four. And you have three thousand people in your gallery."

"That worked perfectly fine in the old days because three thousand people was just about how many were in your village and eight people were probably your family; whereas now, the fucking Kardashians take up space in my head! Why? I don’t give a fuck about them! Why do I know...I can’t really tell who’s who, but why do I fucking know this?”

Science backs this theory, although numbers vary according to the study. One popular model is known as the “Dunbar Number.” British anthropologist Robin Dunbar analysed historical, anthropological and contemporary psychological data across different cultures and time periods and determined that an average person tends to have 15 good friends, 50 friends, 150 “meaningful contacts,” 500 acquaintances and 1500 people that they can recognise.

Forge shakes his head and chuckles at some of his friends who have used social media to reignite relationships with old flames. “I’ve been in my relationship for fifteen years so I missed out on Tinder and all that,” he says. “But I always found that since Facebook arrived, friends of mine who were single would be like, ‘I met this girl and she’s really cool!’ Then two days later I ask how it’s going and they’re like, ‘Yeah, um, fuck man, I went on her Facebook and I saw that she just got dumped...’

"I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ Imagine going to a bar and sitting there for however long it takes for you to sort of come to the point where ‘I’d like to do you,’ or ‘I’d like to meet you,’ or whatever. Imagine that before Facebook and saying, ‘Look, you seem great. I would love to hang out with you. How about you give me your diary and a photo album and I’ll have a think about it. Cool?’ Then you go home and you’re like, ‘Oh, she went to Turkey. And look at this here! And that’s her old boyfriend!’ It’s crazy. People laugh about it now because we’ve worked out a few of those kinks and you have to take things with a pinch of salt but how many people, who have had no chance to prove themselves, been measured by old pictures from five years ago when they had whatever kind of haircut or before they had a gym card or whatever? It’s not healthy. It’s not good.”

Ghost recently announced a new run of dates for the 2022 North American Imperatour, with support from Mastodon and Spiritbox.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Forge
Person
Robin Dunbar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swede
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Use College Fund on New Car for Boyfriend

Should you ever give someone you’re dating a large sum of money?. Dating can be incredibly complicated. It can be tough finding someone who shares the same interests and values as you, but things can get even more complicated when a new partner starts making unrealistic demands.
Slate

Why Can’t Lesbians Escape Men on Dating Apps?

Lesbians on dating and hookup apps aren’t looking for men, but that’s what platforms like Bumble and Tinder are serving them. On today’s show, Madison and Rachelle speak to some queer women who’ve had this problem and what sorts of issues it creates. Then they discuss the women-focused apps that’ve tried to fill that space, and why it’s so difficult to find safe queer dates online.
TECHNOLOGY
Louder

Louder

2K+
Followers
577
Post
347K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy