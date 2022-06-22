Wyc Grousbeck said Celtics ownership will do ‘everything we can’ to help team progress

"That’s the way it’ll be for as long as we have a team that can compete."

The Red Sox defeated the Tigers on Tuesday, 5-4. Boston goes for the series sweep against Detroit tonight (7:10 p.m.) at Fenway Park.

Wyc Grousbeck on the Celtics’ future: Fresh off a run to the NBA Finals, the Celtics look to be in a promising place as the offseason gets underway.

One of the major questions the team faces is how far ownership is willing to go to invest in the team. The Warriors, as an example, had an effective payroll of more than $340 million this past season when factoring in the NBA luxury tax.

During his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said that ownership had given him “the OK to do whatever we need to do.”

Later on Tuesday, Celtics co-owner and governor Wyc Grousbeck offered some thoughts during an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”

“We are going to do everything we can to get banner 18 up there,” Grousbeck said. “Our first priority is winning. We got to put a roster together that has youth and expertise.

“You need your top eight guys, nine guys in the playoffs to take you all the way,” he added. “We’re going to make the strongest top nine that we can possibly make it. That’s what Ime and Brad and everyone has agreed to, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

He downplayed any theory that the team needs a major overhaul.

“We love the roster. We want to tweak it as opposed to blow it up, obviously, so we’re going to see if there’s any tweaks that make sense,” he explained. “Continuity is clearly a good thing. We love our guys. We’re just looking to add on.”

Grousbeck, who co-led a group of investors to buy the team in late 2002, maintained that his goal is always to try and maximize winning.

“The reason that we bought the Celtics in the first place — and I got 20 guys together to do it — was so that we could vindicate, try to take care of this great thing much bigger than any of us that truly great people put together before us,” Grousbeck said. “We’re trying to do everything we can for the Celtics. It’s been that way since 2003. There’s no question. Whatever needs to be done, can be done, can possibly be done.

“I’ve had four different in-person conversations with Brad and Ime [Udoka] in the last four days, and it’s been: ‘Let’s go,'” said Grousbeck. “That’s the way it’ll be for as long as we have a team that can compete. We are really excited and can’t wait to see what happens.”

