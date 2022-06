5-star forward Matas Buzelis has chosen to bypass college to commit to the G League Ignite for the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Brewster Academy (New Hampshire) star chose the G League Ignite over schools like Kentucky, Duke and North Carolina. Ranked as the No. 6 player overall and the No. 3 small forward in the 247Sports' composite rankings, he will have the chance to accelerate his development by playing professionally.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO