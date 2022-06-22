ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. slated for JaVale McGee's JUGLIFE charity softball game

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJPDr_0gIVsFsL00

Odell Beckham Jr. was just in Phoenix last month.

Sitting courtside, the Super Bowl champion watched the Suns play Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals against Dallas at Footprint Center.

Beckham Jr. is now slated to return for JaVale McGee's JUGLIFE charity softball game Wednesday evening at Chase Field. The star receiver is a free agent after winning a Super Bowl last season with the Los Angeles Rams.

JUGLIFE posted his promo picture Tuesday afternoon.

The event will feature a red carpet event at 4 p.m. and home run derby contest at 5:30 p.m.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:15 p.m.

The names listed for the game either through Instagram, Twitter or a press release are as follows, with Suns game host Alicia-Monique Blanco being one of the latest participants posted on Instagram.

Suns: Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Cameron Payne, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Torrey Craig, Landry Shamet, Ish Wainright and General Manager James Jones.

Bridges is a huge Rams fan.

Suns starting center Deandre Ayton isn't listed. He's a restricted free agent heading into the free agency period that begins later this summer. Ayton was on the initial promo, but was removed and Payne was placed in his spot on the promo.

Other athletes include Arizona Cardinals rookie Trey McBride, former NBA player Matt Barnes, famed fitness trainer Jeanette Jenkins, social media baller Jenna Bandy, former NFL players Donovan McNabb and Terrell Suggs, a Super Bowl champion who was an All-American at  Arizona State and played for the Cardinals.

Former Cardinals All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald is planning to coach.

Also participating are actor Frankie Muniz, country music singer Jimmie Allen, DJ Diplo, and Johnjay (of the Johnjay and Rich Show on 104.7 Kiss FM).

Kez Reed and McGee are business partners.

The promo poster also states "player participants tentative."

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com with prices ranging from $25 to $80.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. slated for JaVale McGee's JUGLIFE charity softball game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Local
Arizona Society
Phoenix, AZ
Society
City
Phoenix, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Suns could part ways with another key starter?

Deandre Ayton may want to save an extra seat on the flight out of Phoenix. Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported this week that the Suns have called rival teams to gauge the trade value of forward Jae Crowder. Crowder, who will turn 32 next month, is under contract for...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Reportedly Shopping Jae Crowder

Rumors and reports are aplenty on the day of the 2022 NBA Draft, and the Phoenix Suns are certainly no exception thanks to center Deandre Ayton. Ayton heads into restricted free agency here shortly, yet the Suns also have a handful of other key decisions to make. Devin Booker is due for a super max extension and Cam Johnson is due for a rookie scale extension. Bringing back pieces such as JaVale McGee, Bismack Biyombo or any of the other free agents will need due diligence as well.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Danny Green sends heartfelt goodbye to Joel Embiid, Sixers after Grizzlies trade

The Philadelphia 76ers traded Danny Green and the 23rd pick in the NBA Draft to the Memphis Grizzlies for De’Anthony Melton on Thursday. Green had been an important part of the team over the last two years despite various injuries. He’s a knockdown shooter who will be missed in Philadelphia. And his recent Twitter post […] The post Danny Green sends heartfelt goodbye to Joel Embiid, Sixers after Grizzlies trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Jeanette Jenkins
Person
Terrell Suggs
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Frankie Muniz
Person
Cameron Payne
NBC Sports

Report: Kings have inquired about potential Ayton trade

The Kings could be in play to make a big splash in free agency, with an unexpected star potentially available for a team looking for the right pieces to help end their 16-season playoff drought. Deandre Ayton could be in those plans. The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Sacramento has...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Champion#Nba#Suns#The Los Angeles Rams#Arizona Cardinals
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Phoenix Suns unable to execute trade to enter NBA Draft, gear up for free agency with Deandre Ayton

The Phoenix Suns ended up still on the outside of the 2022 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. Suns General Manager James Jones said after Thursday's draft they weren't able to execute possible trades. Phoenix didn't have a pick going into the draft. "There are a number of guys that we targeted," Jones said during a Zoom media session. "Just the...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy