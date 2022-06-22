ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Couples who have been married for 50 YEARS offer tips for how to make your relationship last - from learning how to 'sacrifice' your own needs to making your partner 'feel special every day'

By Lillian Gissen For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A group of married couples who are all celebrating their 50th anniversaries have revealed their top tips for making a relationship last.

Chicken fast food eatery Popeyes is celebrating 50 years in business, and the food joint decided to honor the feat by speaking to a series of couples who have been together for half a century, in an attempt to uncover what they think made their romances work for so long in a touching new campaign.

The company points out in the ad - which was posted to the brand's YouTube account - that only six per cent of couples get to celebrate their 50th anniversary, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

'So we asked them what it takes to get there,' it added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baSCh_0gIVsEzc00
Still going strong: A group of married couples who are all celebrating their 50th anniversaries have revealed their top tips for making a relationship last
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EI0jU_0gIVsEzc00
Fast food eatery Popeyes is celebrating 50 years in business, and the food joint decided to honor the feat by speaking to a series of couples who have been together for half a century
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29LDQU_0gIVsEzc00
Sweet sentiment: The chicken food joint asked them what they think made their romances work for so long in a touching new ad

Melissa and Richard Washington told the brand that the key to a happy life together is finding something to laugh about.

'It all hasn't been peaches and cream, but we made it,' Richard said. 'You gotta have some humor in your life, and you have to forgive.'

He added to his wife, 'I'm happy that every morning I wake up, and I see you. You've always been there.'

Shelly and David Tsai shared a similar sentiment, adding that it's important to 'always have a good time' together, as well as to learn how to make 'sacrifices' for one another.

Tom Storey, on the other hand, said he thinks his marriage to wife Claudia has lasted 50 years because they treat each other as equals.

'We're in a 50/50 relationship. There's no head of the family here,' he said, while Claudia chimed in, joking, 'I think I'm the boss.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpaNR_0gIVsEzc00
Keep smiling: Melissa and Richard Washington (pictured) told the brand that the key to a happy life is finding something to laugh about
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38U2OS_0gIVsEzc00
Have fun: Shelly and David Tsai (pictured) shared a similar sentiment, adding that it's important to 'always have a good time' together

Elena Lopez told Popeyes that her husband, Miguel, still makes her feel special 'every day.'

'It was young love. I didn't really pinpoint [what I loved about him] until present day,' she explained, before telling her husband, 'I can say today, I'm still in love with you. You make me feel special every day.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znWEF_0gIVsEzc00
The couple (seen when they were younger) said it's also important to learn how to make 'sacrifices' for one another

He added, 'You've taught me a lot.'

Tom Sprangler and Ken Jones said they think that the reason their relationship has worked for so long is because they never go to bed angry at one another.

'I remember saying to each other when we were very young, we wouldn't go to bed angry. We would take the time to talk it out, and we've done that,' said one of them. 'We've been through a lot together, a great deal.'

In addition to sharing the touching video, Popeyes has also arranged several other celebrations for its 50th anniversary - including bringing back its beloved Cajun Rice side dish to its menu, albeit for a limited time only.

Patrons will also get the chance to try a brand new delicacy in the form of the Strawberry Cheesecake Fried Pie, which was released in restaurants across the US on Tuesday.

The fried chicken favorite is also offering a $6.99 special for its five-piece meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yYg5_0gIVsEzc00
True love: Tom Storey, on the other hand, said he thinks his marriage to wife Claudia has lasted 50 years because they treat each other as equals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BPNiD_0gIVsEzc00
'We're in a 50/50 relationship. There's no head of the family here,' he said, while Claudia chimed in, joking, 'I think I'm the boss.' The couple is seen in a throwback photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dhtNd_0gIVsEzc00
Together forever: Elena Lopez told Popeyes that her husband, Miguel, still makes her feel special 'every day'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01w5SK_0gIVsEzc00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40G3a1_0gIVsEzc00
Forgiving: Tom Sprangler and Ken Jones (pictured) said that the reason their relationship has worked for so long is because they never go to bed angry at one another
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rp90A_0gIVsEzc00
'I remember saying to each other when we were very young, we wouldn't go to bed angry. We would take the time to talk it out, and we've done that,' said one of them

Popeyes' milestone anniversary comes three years after it earned viral fame with the launch of its now-infamous fried chicken sandwich in the summer of 2019.

The sandwich earned so much attention that other fast food chains, including Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, and Shake Shack, immediately began feuding on Twitter over which restaurant's version is the best.

Popeyes' sandwich earned even more buzz when restaurants couldn't meet the demand and sold out in less than a month, leaving some customers throwing fits, attacking employees, and even suing the chain.

Furious food fans took to social media to complain that they couldn't get their hands on the menu item, begging Popeyes to restock.

In late August 2019, an irate Popeyes customer climbed through a drive-thru window before brawling with three employees when he learned the sandwich was sold out.

And Craig Barr, of East Ridge, Tennessee filed a $5,000 lawsuit against the fast food chain alleging false advertising' and 'deceptive business practices' by the company because he couldn't get his hands on their famous chicken sandwich.

By early November on 2019, Popeyes' sandwich was back in stores, and it has remained a staple on the chain's menu.

Comments / 1

Related
Aabha Gopan

Husband asks wife to reschedule her dentist appointment so that she can look after his sick friend

A marriage can take a blow when a man prioritizes his friends over his spouse. The partner might feel less valued, depressed, and unfair. This is especially true when the partner can’t accept their significant other’s friends. They might think these friends are bad influences, uninteresting, or taking up their man’s time. And things get worse when friends intervene in the relationship, and several marriages have fallen apart as a result.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Tracey Folly

Woman horrified to learn her boyfriend made himself the beneficiary on all her bank accounts without telling her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was money hungry. My ex-boyfriend worked tirelessly to bilk me out of as much money as possible throughout our eight-year relationship. He considered himself "financially savvy," but it went way deeper than that. He was greedy and sneaky.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Storey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandwich Day#Fast Food#Popeyes Chicken Sandwich#False Advertising#The U S Census Bureau
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
Daily Mail

Furious pregnant woman whose 'selfish' brother stole her unique baby name just weeks before her due date will STILL use the moniker: 'They'll just have to deal with it'

A mum-to-be has vented her frustration after her brother stole her unique baby name weeks before she was due to give birth. The pregnant woman and her husband settled on calling their son Lumi but her brother took the name after he and his wife gave birth to a boy when they were expecting a girl.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

432K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy