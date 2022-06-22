ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Survey: Over 55% of Americans to travel for July 4

By Bridget Whelan
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bAwlT_0gIVsBLR00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Vacationer held a survey to find out how many Americans will travel for the Fourth of July or Fourth of July weekend this year. The survey included 1,030 American adults over the age of 18 and was held online using SurveyMonkey’s interface and audience on the Vacationer’s behalf.

In total, 1,030 Americans over the age of 18 were polled on May 1. Of those surveyed, 46.21% were male and 53.79% were female, according to the Vacationer.

Key statistics:

  • More than 55% (143 million American adults) plan to travel for the Fourth of July or Fourth of July weekend.
  • More than 50% say high gas prices are affecting their Fourth of July or Fourth of July weekend travel plans. 36.99% say because they want to drive, while 13.40% say because they want to fly.
  • Nearly 43% say their primary mode of transportation will be by car. More than 9% say they will fly, while the remaining 3.69% will take public transportation.
  • More than 25% intend to road trip more than 100 miles from their home. Additionally, 3.98% intend to road trip more than 500 miles from their home.
  • More than 41% said a BBQ or cookout is the Fourth of July activity they are most likely to take part in. In second place are fireworks which were chosen by 30% of the people.
WATCH: Albany PD shows officer-involved shooting body cam video

According to the Vacationer, this survey has a confidence level of 95% and a margin of error of ±3.116%. The questions were chosen and the results were analyzed by Eric Jones, who is a Mathematics and Statistics Professor at Rowan College South Jersey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Saving money on travel? Consider rethinking renting a car

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– As the 4th of July is just around the corner, many people are expected to travel for the holiday weekend.  The rental car industry is no exception to the current economy when it comes to inflation, but it’s not just higher rates that are hurting renters.  “It’s really more about availability not being what […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield Couple in custody after taking children to Arizona

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Springfield woman and her wife – accused of taking the woman’s children out of state without permission during a scheduled visitation – have been returned to Greene County after their arrests in Tucson, Arizona. According to online court records, both are in court this week in Springfield. Brittany Barnes, the children’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Lifestyle
Albany, NY
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Americans Are Abandoning

Rising inflation, a changing labor market, an ongoing pandemic, tax hikes, and climate change are but some of the significant challenges Americans face. Some cities nationwide are better able to address these issues, while others are behind. And Americans are abandoning cities that do not meet their needs.  The U.S. Census Bureau determined that in […]
ECONOMY
CAR AND DRIVER

Americans Willing to Travel an Average of 469 Miles for Their Next Car

According to a study performed by a Subaru dealership, Americans say they are willing to travel an average distance of 469 miles for their next car. The state prepared to travel the farthest is (somewhat unsurprisingly) Alaska at 722 miles. The survey consisted of 2690 drivers in March 2022. Gas...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Mathematics#Surveymonkey#Bbq
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Families Need Food Stamps

Inflation has driven up the prices of nearly all goods and services, with prices of necessary items, including groceries, up significantly. The cost of a gallon of milk is up 25% compared to pre-pandemic prices. According to a report by Moody’s Analytics, American families pay $311 more each month, on average, for essential goods compared […]
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

Counties Where the Fewest People Rent

For the first time in the nation’s history, median rents crossed $2,000. According to a report from real estate listing site Redfin, the median rent on all apartments listed nationwide rose 15% nationwide compared to a year ago. For those millions of Americans who do not have the stability afforded to them through homeownership, rising […]
HOUSE RENT
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy