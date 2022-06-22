ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Declan McKenna in Washington, DC Oct 12, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Declan McKenna presale code is now on our blog. Everyone with this pre-sale information will have a great opportunity to buy great concert tickets before...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
popville.com

“Rosé All Day Returns To The Yards for Its 4th Year”

“WHAT: The Yards, D.C.’s most exciting waterfront neighborhood for living, dining, shopping and relaxing, is bringing back its pink-filled paradise, Rosé All Day, for its fourth year!. Guests are invited to sip on rosé from Yards restaurants Maxwell Park, Due South, and Osteria Morini, and participate in activities...
WASHINGTON, DC
Complex

7 Big Takeaways From Something in the Water Festival 2022

Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival took place this past weekend in Washington, DC. For three days, 70 of music’s biggest acts descended upon DC’s National Mall for performances in front of over 50,000 attendees. Pharrell moved the show to DC from his native Virginia after the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. He told USA Today, “Why not take this Black solution to a systemic issue to a higher platform? Why not take Virginia with me to D.C. so we can take our message of unity, diversity and equity to our nation’s capital?”
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

What is up with Bemmi Hardware?

Isn’t it about time for another story on Bemmi Hardware which is still in the same state as when you last posted on it in 2014?”. It’s been vacant since at least 2007. Anyone hear anything recently? Guesses about what’s keeping it in this state?
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
mocoshow.com

‘Silver Spring Thursday Night Concerts’ Return to Veterans Plaza in Downtown Silver Spring from June 23-Aug. 11  

Thursday nights will be alive with music in Downtown Silver Spring as the free “Silver Spring Thursday Night Concerts” series returns to Veterans Plaza from June 23-Aug. 11. The concert series, from 7-9 p.m., will kick off with the Latin rhythms, Spanish vocals and Celtic instruments of La Unica, Latin Celtic Rhythms on June 23.
SILVER SPRING, MD
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Jollibee Opening Rescheduled for This Weekend

Jollibee will be opening its new location in the Lincolnia neighborhood this Sunday, June 26, the restaurant announced. The new restaurant will open at 4809 Beauregard St. The restaurant planned to open earlier this month, but staffing and training delays pushed the date to this weekend. Jollibee is known as...
LINCOLNIA, VA
popville.com

Check Out, Desayuno, a new-ish Mexican breakfast pop up in Petworth

Thanks to Lisa for sharing “about the new(ish) Mexican breakfast pop up happening at Cinder BBQ (800 Upshur Street, NW) in Petworth on the weekends. My friends – and kids – are obsessed. Our favorites are the tacos dorados and the chicken and mushroom sopes. Ridiculously good.”
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Declan Mckenna
ffxnow.com

A ‘luxury’ social wellness club is coming soon to Springfield

A new social wellness club is coming soon to Springfield. Balian Springs describes itself as the first-ever, daily membership-based club that aims to curate “wellness journeys for those seeking a meaningful balance between mental, physical, person and social wellbeing,” according to marketing materials. It will be located at 6432 General Greenway near the I-395 and I-495 interchange.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for the location

This rental is located at 810 5th St NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,795 / 1br – 810 5th St NE (NOMA/UNION STATION AREA) Sunfilled cozy unit steps to trolley and nightlife. Few blocks to union station. Includes central air, fridge, stove, washer/dryer and dishwasher, garbage disposal. First and Security. $1795 + utilities. Pets welcome.”
WASHINGTON, DC
mommypoppins.com

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022

Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presale Passwords
fox5dc.com

Another dog dies after visiting pet hotel in Georgetown

WASHINGTON - A Georgetown man is demanding answers after he says his dog died after staying at an Adams Morgan pet hotel. Others have also made similar accusations against the business. Jason Lindsay is an Iraq combat veteran who adopted his god Toby to help him cope with his PTSD...
GEORGETOWN, DC
dcpolicycenter.org

Proximity to homicide exposure in Washington, D.C., 2021

When neighborhoods are exposed to crime, children are less likely to play outside, more likely to be stressed out or experience poor mental health. They worry about safe passage to their schools and fall behind in their schoolwork. The incidence of homicides has increased dramatically in the District of Columbia...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
popville.com

Video: “ATVs on the National Mall”

Thanks to C for sending: “around 8pm [Sunday night] and cross streets were Constitution and 14th!”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and…

Comments / 0

Community Policy