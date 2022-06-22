Declan McKenna in Washington, DC Oct 12, 2022 – presale password

We have the Tanya Tucker-Hard Luck Tour pre-sale code! Everyone with this presale information will have a great opportunity to purchase event tickets before the general public!!!. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to personally see Tanya Tucker-Hard Luck Tour’s performance in Charles Town. Here are all the Tanya...
“WHAT: The Yards, D.C.’s most exciting waterfront neighborhood for living, dining, shopping and relaxing, is bringing back its pink-filled paradise, Rosé All Day, for its fourth year!. Guests are invited to sip on rosé from Yards restaurants Maxwell Park, Due South, and Osteria Morini, and participate in activities...
Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival took place this past weekend in Washington, DC. For three days, 70 of music’s biggest acts descended upon DC’s National Mall for performances in front of over 50,000 attendees. Pharrell moved the show to DC from his native Virginia after the police killing of his cousin Donovan Lynch. He told USA Today, “Why not take this Black solution to a systemic issue to a higher platform? Why not take Virginia with me to D.C. so we can take our message of unity, diversity and equity to our nation’s capital?”
Isn’t it about time for another story on Bemmi Hardware which is still in the same state as when you last posted on it in 2014?”. It’s been vacant since at least 2007. Anyone hear anything recently? Guesses about what’s keeping it in this state?
Thursday nights will be alive with music in Downtown Silver Spring as the free “Silver Spring Thursday Night Concerts” series returns to Veterans Plaza from June 23-Aug. 11. The concert series, from 7-9 p.m., will kick off with the Latin rhythms, Spanish vocals and Celtic instruments of La Unica, Latin Celtic Rhythms on June 23.
Alexandria, VA – In the DC-Metro area, there’s nothing like a good plate of BBQ on a hot summer day, and from June 25th to 26th, Giant will be holding its 30th Annual National Capital Barbecue Battle, and with the food, fun, and music, the supermarket chain will be raising money for the USO, to help support local military families.
Jollibee will be opening its new location in the Lincolnia neighborhood this Sunday, June 26, the restaurant announced. The new restaurant will open at 4809 Beauregard St. The restaurant planned to open earlier this month, but staffing and training delays pushed the date to this weekend. Jollibee is known as...
Thanks to Lisa for sharing “about the new(ish) Mexican breakfast pop up happening at Cinder BBQ (800 Upshur Street, NW) in Petworth on the weekends. My friends – and kids – are obsessed. Our favorites are the tacos dorados and the chicken and mushroom sopes. Ridiculously good.”
A new social wellness club is coming soon to Springfield. Balian Springs describes itself as the first-ever, daily membership-based club that aims to curate “wellness journeys for those seeking a meaningful balance between mental, physical, person and social wellbeing,” according to marketing materials. It will be located at 6432 General Greenway near the I-395 and I-495 interchange.
WASHINGTON - The Something in the Water music festival is wrapping up its final day of performance in Southwest D.C. Sunday, but reports of ticket issues from attendees hampered the second day of festivities for some. Several attendees reported to FOX 5 that they had problems getting back into the...
This rental is located at 810 5th St NE. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,795 / 1br – 810 5th St NE (NOMA/UNION STATION AREA) Sunfilled cozy unit steps to trolley and nightlife. Few blocks to union station. Includes central air, fridge, stove, washer/dryer and dishwasher, garbage disposal. First and Security. $1795 + utilities. Pets welcome.”
Free DC Summer Concerts for Families: Best Outdoor Music Festivals 2022. Free outdoor concerts are a staple of summer for Washington, DC area families, and they're back in full swing all across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and DC. These summer concerts 2022 welcome families with kids of all ages, and some are even geared specifically towards children. The concerts and outdoor music festivals 2022 span all genres of music—from pop and rock to blues and jazz—and take place in gardens, parks, plazas, and even on the waterfront.
WASHINGTON - A Georgetown man is demanding answers after he says his dog died after staying at an Adams Morgan pet hotel. Others have also made similar accusations against the business. Jason Lindsay is an Iraq combat veteran who adopted his god Toby to help him cope with his PTSD...
Martha’s Table is a program in Washington D.C. working to help families with stimulus payments. Through one program, direct cash assistance will help families struggling to make ends meet financially. A program called THRIVE has been working to help these families when they need it the most. About Martha’s...
In July 2020, the District became the third place in the nation to grant the right to vote to people who are incarcerated.
When neighborhoods are exposed to crime, children are less likely to play outside, more likely to be stressed out or experience poor mental health. They worry about safe passage to their schools and fall behind in their schoolwork. The incidence of homicides has increased dramatically in the District of Columbia...
A joint venture between MRP Realty and Barings has received a $69.4 million loan for the third mixed-use building that will comprise the final phase of Washington Gateway in Washington, D.C. Located at 202 Florida Avenue in the NoMa neighborhood, the 16-story building will be called “The 202.” It will...
This rental is located at 1267 Meigs Place NE near Trindad Ave. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,850 / 2br – 850ft2 – *FANTASTIC Apartment in TRINIDAD! Check it out this SUNDAY the 26th!** (Trinidad) Welcome to your new spot!. 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment that you have to...
Thanks to C for sending: “around 8pm [Sunday night] and cross streets were Constitution and 14th!”. If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and…
Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao and Silver Diner are among new tenants coming to National Harbor in Maryland’s Prince George’s County. Fairfax, Virginia-based owner and manager Peterson Cos. has signed leases with nine new retail and restaurant tenants since the start of 2022. Fogo de Chao will open...
