Dealing with Menopause

The storms were few and far between Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Some locally heavy downpours developed but not nearly enough to ease the worsening dry conditions. We captured the anvil tops of 50,000 foot storms departing southeast Indiana just before 4 p.m. from our exclusive camera in Fishers. Locally heavy rain fell beneath these storms and gusty winds were reported in Rush county. The key here is they are departing and rain chances are fading fast late day. The chance for rain was a slim one and it is now ending.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO