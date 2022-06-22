Dealing with Menopause

INDIANAPOLIS — Jillian visited our friends at The Lifestyle Group, Inc. to learn about their wide array of remodeling capabilities inside and outside the house. To learn more about The Lifestyle Group, Inc. visit lifestylegroup.com.
INDIANAPOLIS — If you’ve ever moved to a new city, you know how tough it can be to pick a neighborhood before you really know the area. Megan Thomas Head from the Bourbon Blonde Blog joined us Thursday to talk about free service that helps homebuyers find the perfect neighborhood first — before looking at houses.
INDIANAPOLIS — Sam Cox the Executive Assistant at Armor Air joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio today along with Armor Air Sales Manager Harmon Cooper. Armor Air shares how homeowners can keep their AC cooling during waves of high temperatures. Armor Air offers free estimates, free second opinions, and special finance options.
INDIANAPOLIS — Joy Araujo the Development Specialist at National Kidney Foundation of Indiana joined us in the studio today ahead of their event this weekend. The Indianapolis Kidney Walk is taking place on Saturday, June 25th at 8 a.m. on the Indiana State Museum Lawn.
INDIANAPOLIS — Modita restaurant won best appetizer at Zoobilation this year, and when you taste one of the potstickers it’s not hard to understand why. Executive Chef Arianne Holsapple stopped by Thursday to give us tips on making potstickers at home (but she didn’t give away ALL her secrets, of course).
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone needs to adopt this pup Stella before we do. She was perfectly behaved during Wednesday’s visit to the show. Stella dropped by with the Animal Protection League of Indiana to share details about a motorcycle ride this weekend to benefit dogs in need and help them find homes.
June 2022 has officially become the driest June since 2012. Rain chances are to remain low but might perk up this weekend. The city of Indianapolis has not had a measured rainfall since a soaking on Sunday June, 12th. The dry conditions set on quickly and combined with high heat and the high sun angle, soils in central Indiana went dry quickly. A ‘flash drought’, the rapid onset of drought-like conditions, are to worsen with limited rainfall chances coming over the next six to ten days.
INDIANAPOLIS — Convivio Italian Artisan Cuisine, with locations in Carmel and Zionsville, brought us an amazing spread to sample on Thursday’s show. Andrea Melani, owner and director of operations, dropped by with Chef Brad Gates, following the restaurant’s win at Zoobilation for the best booth decor that evening.
INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re in the mood for a movie this weekend, there are new options in just about every genre. Christopher Lloyd, aka the Film Yap, fills us in on the latest flicks to hit in theaters and streaming, from much-hyped movies like “Elvis” to films like “Cha Cha Real Smooth” you may not know about.
INDIANAPOLIS — At least six people were shot over the span of 30 minutes overnight, including a teenager and an innocent bystander. Police say the shooting near along Dexter, between 18th and 19th streets, took place between two groups shooting at each other from opposite sides of the street.
44-year-old Barnes was arrested Tuesday for reckless homicide in the death of Shouse. She was found dead in an alley on the north side of Indianapolis on the morning of February 12.
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie woman faces an animal cruelty charge after dozens of cats were rescued from what officials call a “severe neglect situation.”. “This was one of the worst animal cases and the most deplorable living conditions I have seen in my 20 years of law enforcement.”
INDIANAPOLIS — Chef Terry Anthony loves a good competition. Anthony, owner of The Block Bistro and Grill, challenged Indy Now Hosts Jillian Deam and Ryan Ahlwardt to an ice cream taste test. Who can name more of these flavors by taste alone?.
The storms were few and far between Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Some locally heavy downpours developed but not nearly enough to ease the worsening dry conditions. We captured the anvil tops of 50,000 foot storms departing southeast Indiana just before 4 p.m. from our exclusive camera in Fishers. Locally heavy rain fell beneath these storms and gusty winds were reported in Rush county. The key here is they are departing and rain chances are fading fast late day. The chance for rain was a slim one and it is now ending.
Thursday afternoon Indianapolis police were called to a report of a stabbing, that left a woman dead.
The stretch of 90° heat ends today with a northerly breeze bringing down temperatures and humidity levels. It is a comfortable morning with 60s and mostly clear skies. The morning and evening commutes look good weather-wise with full sunshine expected throughout the day. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s.
INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Asaykwee the lead actor of the one man show, "Every Brilliant Thing" joined Jillian and Ryan in the studio today to perform a sneak peek from the show. "Every Brilliant Thing" is an interactive show where the audience has a voice!.
'A gentle soul': Coach Painter, Purdue community reacts to Caleb Swanigan's death.
