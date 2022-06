Click here to read the full article. It’s been 50 years since Title IX’s 37 words changed everything. “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any educational program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance,” Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972 declared. It was just the beginning of a hard-fought battle to push for equal rights in education and athletics for women, with pioneers such as Billie Jean King and Gloria Steinem leading the charge. Since Title IX, women’s participation...

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO