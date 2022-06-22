ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyle Lyle Crocodile's First Trailer Introduces Shawn Mendes As The Greatest (Crocodile) Showman

By Mike Reyes
 2 days ago

New York City is a city known for the arts, acting as a magnet to all who want to make it big in that business of show. That much is true in the upcoming movie Lyle Lyle Crocodile , as author Bernard Waber’s classic children’s book is now a live-action/CGI comedy. With the first trailer being released to the public, we’ve now been introduced to who could arguably be named the greatest crocodile showman, voiced by pop sensation Shawn Mendes.

To think, this story might not have gotten started if the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, and Winslow Fegley) hadn't accidentally discovered young Lyle (Shawn Mendes) in their new apartment. Rented from eccentric entertainer Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), Lyle Lyle Crocodile's main setting is ready to be used as a launching pad for a new star. Provided, of course, he can get humanity to believe his voice is more powerful than his bite.

As if an all-star cast including Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Stranger Things’ stand-out Brett Gelman , and Javier Bardem wasn’t enough of a brag, Lyle Lyle Crocodile also features music co-written by The Greatest Showman team of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. You can even hear their signature energy in the brief snippet that lets Shawn Mendes' Lyle break into a huge number. If you’ve already got a song in your heart because of this adorable reptile, now you know why.

With Sony’s latest family blockbuster acting as one of the big fall movies heading to theaters , it’s good to see Lyle Lyle Crocodile’s lead getting comfortable with his scales. It’s even more of a delight seeing the cast and their interactions with a CGI flight of fancy. There’s just something magical about watching Javier Bardem, the man behind one of the most effective Bond villains of all time, acting like a protective father to a singing crocodile.

So far, we’ve only got a limited window into the world of Lyle Lyle Crocodile , but the picture is pretty clear. Aiming for the sort of family fun that Sony’s previously delivered via adaptations like Stuart Little and the Peter Rabbit series, families should take note of when the curtain is supposed to rise on Shawn Mendes’ Lyle. Though he may not have been cast as the potential prince in Sony's Cinderella adaptation for Prime Video, it seems that Mendes has indeed found his groove.

If Benj Pasek and Justin Paul could draw inspiration from Wolverine for The Greatest Showman and put out tunes like “The Greatest Show,” who knows what our green friend may have sparked in their collective minds? With a team like the one behind Lyle Lyle Crocodile , there’s nothing holding them back! Except, of course, the wait until the movie's actual theatrical release.

Audiences will see this film sing its way into theaters on October 7th. While we don’t know when the soundtrack will be available, we’re sure that kids and music lovers alike will be watching with anticipation, as the catchy nature of this music should easily catch on.

