ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Caprice Sicilia, one of the teen girls accused of murder at an Albuquerque Maverik gas station, will be released until trial, and Thursday it was revealed that she is about six months pregnant. The 17-year-old is one of five teens accused in the murder of Kayla Montano at a gas station in […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 22 HOURS AGO