Wright County, MN

County Fair Bans Dunk Tanks After Political In-Fighting

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Officials have banned dunk tanks at the Wright County Fair after political in-fighting. The Wright County Fair Board decided to ban the dunk tanks after a dust-up began when a Republican-sponsored booth at the fair had a dunk tank with a person vaguely resembling Minnesota...

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 0

