Father accused of causing road rage crash, lying about being the driver

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cold Spring man is under arrest, charged with raping a teenage girl he instructed in tennis, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office says the victim met her tennis instructor, Court Clark, at a private club in 2019 when she was 15 and he was 24. When she went away on spring break that year, she reportedly received flirtatious text messages from Clark and the two began dating shortly after. Later that year, Clark and the victim had sex in the victim's home in Boone County.

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO