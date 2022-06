As I have done before, I would give Los Alamos County significant credit for its work in providing access to adult vaccines and to COVID testing. However, about 30 months into the pandemic, Los Alamos County is about to sponsor its first open forum on COVID. This follows more than two years in which the County did not implement wastewater monitoring, produce a regular newsletter on COVID, or add technical expertise to its COVID team.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO