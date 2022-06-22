ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Dubuque Man Pleads Guilty To Unauthorized Use of Credit Cards

By Mark Evenstad
superhits106.com
 2 days ago

A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Dubuque County business by making unauthorized purchases...

www.superhits106.com

ourquadcities.com

Few details available about felony investigation

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Jo Daviess County after a report of someone being “shot by some kind of weapon,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Few details are available about a felony investigation that began shortly...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
KCJJ

Solon man accused of trying to break into ex-spouse’s residence and assaulting a juvenile

A Solon man faces charges that he tried to break into his ex-spouse’s house, assaulting a juvenile in the process. 45-year-old Benjamin Harrison was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 12:45 Friday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Harrison went to the house on Windflower Lane around 10:30pm on June 16th and tried to force his way through the back patio door. A juvenile who was inside the residence tried to stop Harrison, leading to a physical altercation. The fight spilled out into the yard, where Harrison allegedly choked the juvenile. Harrison then fled when other residents called 9-1-1.
SOLON, IA
superhits106.com

Former Bar Owner Charged With Theft From Patron’s Bank Accounts

A former Jackson County bar owner is accused of creating fraudulent debit charges using checking account information of former bar patrons. 39 year old Carly Browne of Maquoketa was arrested and charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with identity theft exceeding $10,000, a felony. According to reports, Browne owned Perxactly’s Bar in Maquoketa. After she closed the business, the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on personal bank accounts. An investigation revealed that Browne used customers’ checking account and routing numbers to create fraudulent debit transactions and transferred the funds into her personal accounts. Investigators identified 18 victims who had been previous patrons of the bar, and Browne was in possession of 55 checks that had been used by bar patrons and were electronically deposited. Browne attempted over $15,000 in fraudulent charges and was able to get $7,500. Browne will have a court appearance on Friday, June 24th.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
x1071.com

Woman Arrested After Pointing What Appeared To Be A Gun

A woman from East Dubuque faces a felony charge after authorities say she demanded another woman’s watch while holding what appeared to be a handgun Tuesday evening during an incident that began in Dubuque and ended in Asbury. 27 year old Emily Voshell of East Dubuque was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree robbery. 27 year old Alecia Imhoff of Dubuque told officers that Voshell and 27 year old Devante Kidd of East Dubuque arrived at Imhoff’s place of employment in a vehicle Voshell was driving. Imhoff was told to sit in the backseat, behind Kidd. Once inside the vehicle, Voshell told Imhoff she owed people money and they wanted her watch. Voshell pointed what Imhoff initially believed was a gun at her. Imhoff kicked the gun away from Voshell. Voshell then refused to allow Imhoff to leave the vehicle. Imhoff called 911 when Voshell drove away. Voshell denied pointing a gun at Imhoff and claimed Imhoff had started an altercation. Traffic camera footage showed Voshell driving the vehicle and holding what appeared to be a handgun. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a black airsoft gun.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
superhits106.com

Woman Sentenced For Helping Man Avoid Arrest

A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for helping a man avoid arrest for years. 44 year old Gina Stowers of Dubuque was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact. If she violates terms of her probation, Stowers faces a two-year prison sentence. According to a report, the charge is related to a 2018 incident. At that time, Dubuque police believed 51 year old Patrick Green of Dubuque was cooking crack cocaine and selling it from his residence. When police executed a search warrant on the residence on October 25, 2018, Green fled the area and was not immediately located. Police spoke to Stowers, Green’s live-in girlfriend at the time in October 2018. Stowers reported that Green asked her to pick him up, but Green was not at the location where he said he would be. U.S. Marshals eventually tracked Green to an apartment on Ventura Drive on July 26, 2019 and arrested him. Stowers was the current tenant of the residence and answered the door.
DUBUQUE, IA
iheart.com

Man Charged In Two Cedar Rapids Murders Pleads Not Guilty To One

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A man charged with two deadly shootings in Cedar Rapids is pleading not guilty in one of the cases. Twenty-year-old Kazius Childress is pleading not guilty to murdering 19-year-old Cordal Lewis in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive Southeast on January 27th. Childress is also accused of killing Kavon Johnson at 2250 Blakely Boulevard Southeast less than 24 hours later. Childress was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Davenport on May 17th. He'll be arraigned in the second murder case on June 29th.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
KWQC

Jo Daviess deputies investigate shooting in Galena

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
GALENA, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison man arrested following Dodgeville burglary; dog found dead inside home

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — A 20-year-old Madison man was arrested Thursday following a burglary in Dodgeville in which a dog was found dead. In a news release Thursday night, the Dodgeville Police Department said officers were called to a home on Spring Street around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a burglary. Police determined the home had been broken into...
DODGEVILLE, WI
superhits106.com

Dubuque Teen To Be Tried As An Adult For Arson

A Dubuque teenager faces an adult charge in relation to an arson fire in May 2021 in Asbury. 17 year old Annalise Flogel of Dubuque was arrested Wednesday on a failure to appear warrant related to a charge of second-degree arson. Reports say Flogel was originally charged as a juvenile in relation to a fire deliberately set at an Asbury residence on May 26th. 28 year old Royal Broman of Asbury, and 22 year old Chandler Bourgeous of Apple River previously were sentenced to probation for their roles in the fire, as well as an unrelated flare-gun shooting spree in June 2021 in Dubuque. Flogel was charged as a juvenile in the flare-gun case.
DUBUQUE, IA
nbc15.com

Passenger ejected in Iowa County multi-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County 911 Center was notified of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning. At 6:42 a.m., a crash involving three vehicles occurred at the intersection of US-14 and Blynn Rd. While a vehicle traveling eastbound was turning north onto Blynn Rd, it was struck from behind...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. DERRICK NEPHEW JR., 28, 6’1”, 180 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Rock Island Police for aggravated...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
superhits106.com

Intoxicated Driver Hurt in Crash in Dubuque

Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled into the back of a vehicle parked in a Dubuque alley. 58 year old Rovertis Williams Jr. of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Williams was unconscious Sunday night when his northbound vehicle rolled into a vehicle parked in the alley east of the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with no proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Parks and Rec respond to Tuesday fight at aquatic center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday evening at approximately 9:00 pm, a fight broke out in the parking lot of the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center. Pool staff called police who immediately responded. Individuals involved in the fight were identified and banned from the pool with one 14-year-old arrested. No weapons were displayed or used during the fight.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

