Dubuque Man Pleads Guilty To Unauthorized Use of Credit Cards

A Dubuque woman has been sentenced to two years of probation for helping a man avoid arrest for years. 44 year old Gina Stowers of Dubuque was given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact. If she violates terms of her probation, Stowers faces a two-year prison sentence. According to a report, the charge is related to a 2018 incident. At that time, Dubuque police believed 51 year old Patrick Green of Dubuque was cooking crack cocaine and selling it from his residence. When police executed a search warrant on the residence on October 25, 2018, Green fled the area and was not immediately located. Police spoke to Stowers, Green’s live-in girlfriend at the time in October 2018. Stowers reported that Green asked her to pick him up, but Green was not at the location where he said he would be. U.S. Marshals eventually tracked Green to an apartment on Ventura Drive on July 26, 2019 and arrested him. Stowers was the current tenant of the residence and answered the door.

