Craig Ferguson at Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket Sep 02, 2022 – pre-sale password

Believe it or not, Adele is getting ready to do two big shows in London. They are set for July 1st and July 2nd in Hyde Park. They are all sold out, of course. Will she make the dates? Or cancel the way she did in Las Vegas this past winter and spring. The f bomb dropping chanteuse scrapped 13 weeks in Vegas, a total of 26 shows, without much notice. Fans with tickets bought on secondary sites were left high and dry. They also had to deal with hotel and airline cancellations.

