Craig Ferguson at Great Cedar Showroom at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket Sep 02, 2022 – pre-sale password

Click here to read the full article. Tonight marks the summer solstice and, as promised, a new EP as part of Weezer’s year-long SZNZ project.
Following SZNZ: Spring — which featured the band’s hit “A Little Bit of Love” — Rivers Cuomo and company released SZNZ: Summer on the summer equinox. As opposed to the “happy chill” Spring, Summer recalls Weezer’s vintage Nineties sound with songs like “Lawn Chair,” “Thank You and Good Night,” and “What’s The Good Of Being Good.”
Weezer appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday night to perform the EP’s first single “Records.” Harkening back to the band’s performance...
