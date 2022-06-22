ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Global nonprofit giving kids’ books to Afghan families and children in Tulsa

By Kelsey Kane, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvxH6_0gIVpKOb00
Afghan children's books A global nonprofit is distributing a collection of 12 children's books to Afghan immigrant and refugee families and children in Tulsa. The books explore themes related to refugee resettlement, and aim to help children process their experience of adjusting to a new home and culture. (Room To Read)

TULSA, Okla. — A global education nonprofit will distribute a special collection of children’s books to Afghan immigrant and refugee families and children in Tulsa.

, an organization dedicated to literacy and gender equality, announced it’s giving more than 51 thousand children’s books to the families and children who have resettled in Tulsa and other locations across the U.S.

The Afghan Children’s Book Collection is for children ages 4 to 8 years old, and explores themes related to refugee resettlement. The books are written by authors and illustrators from Jordan, Palestine, Syria and the U.S. and aim to help children process their experience of adjusting to a new home and culture.

The collection includes 12 books published in both Dari and Pashto, the two majority languages spoken by Afghan resettlement communities in the U.S.

Associate Director of U.S. Programs for Room To Read Shannon Hesel said this is the first time this book collection will be distributed in the U.S.

“It’s critical to be able to see their culture, people that are like them, represented in the stories that they’re reading,” said Hesel. “To be able to connect with the home that they left behind ... adjusting to a new home culture as they settle into their new surroundings.”

A research study, commissioned by Room to Read, found forty percent of Afghan refugees arriving to the U.S. are children. Only two percent of children under 5 years old had more than three children’s books in Afghanistan. Room to Read said the literacy rate for the immigrant and refugee Afghan population is 37.5 percent.

Hundreds of Afghan refugees made their way to eastern Oklahoma in 2021 and the beginning of 2022, after the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan.

“The resettlement agencies and the organization and ecosystem that exists in Tulsa and some other pockets in Oklahoma were well positioned to be able to take these new families, and help them resettle and help them adapt and develop a new home,” said Hesel.

Room To Read is partnering with Episcopal Migration Ministries, First Book and United States Conference of Catholic Bishops to distribute the books through at-home, afterschool and summer programs, and to educators who work in communities with students resettled from Afghanistan.

Besides Tulsa, the books are also being distributed to immigrant and refugee Afghan families and children in Oklahoma City, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Sacramento and San Diego, among other cities.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Survivors of Indian boarding schools share experiences, traumas

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people involved with the Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition are discussing the generational trauma they say is related to the boarding schools. Dora Brought-Plenty attended two different boarding schools. She says she has emotional scars from both experiences. “You had to be there...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
oklahomatoday.com

Lebanese cuisine is steeped in family, community, and hospitality, and this has made it an essential part of the Oklahoma food scene since before statehood.

In the first quarter of the twentieth century, approximately sixty thousand people immigrated from Lebanon to the United States. Many remained in the larger port cities of the Northeast, but a few made their way to Oklahoma and settled in and around Creek County. In 1900, Joseph and Fannie Abraham’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa business expands for fifth time since start of pandemic

TULSA, Okla. — A North Tulsa man who started a personal training business at the beginning of the pandemic is getting ready to move locations and expand for the fifth time. Joseph Dufresne took a leap of faith right before the pandemic. He quit his day job and pursued his personal training certification. He launched his business, MYSIDE FITNESS, via zoom and trained clients with items they could find around the house.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Education#Afghan Refugees#Jordan#Charity#U S Programs For Room
KOKI FOX 23

$20 million housing community for people with disabilities opens in Owasso

OWASSO, Okla. — A new $20 million housing community specifically designed for people with disabilities has officially opened in Owasso. It’s called “The Village,” and the community had its ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday. The community has been paid for mainly by donations. There will be a...
OWASSO, OK
kjrh.com

Coweta comes together to help hardworking teen

COWETA, Okla. — A brave teen, the kindness of strangers, and good old fashion hard work all come together in a sweet story coming out of Coweta. The story begins with a chance meeting just around the corner from the 14-year-old Davion Goin’s home. You see, Davion is an entrepreneur.
COWETA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
News On 6

Mounds Sisters Launch Business To Accommodate Busy Family Lives

Three sisters from Mounds have opened a shop that gives them the flexibility to work while caring for their special-needs children. The women said traditional hours do not work for their families, so they collaborate on a business based on teamwork. The business owners said they are proud to have...
MOUNDS, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Westside Community Center Needs Help with Meals, More

The Westside Community Center (WCC) of Bartlesville is in need of donations to provide meals for kids. WCC Executive Director Chenin Patton says the heat got the best of their AC units, causing warmer temperatures inside their facility on Wednesday. Patton says they are short staffed and have made the tough decision to close while they get the building situated to provide a safe and comfortable environment.
News On 6

Locations Of 25 Flock Cameras In Tulsa Revealed

We now know where 25 new license-plate reading cameras will be located in Tulsa. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) held months of public meetings to get input. In total, 25 cameras will go up in parts of North, South, and East Tulsa. The cameras are being tested so they're free...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Pride Organizers Discuss Safety At This Weekend's Events

This weekend is Pride Weekend in Tulsa and organizers said keeping people safe is the main priority. Organizers said creating a safe space is Tulsa Pride's mission. Organizers are working with police and creating more safety measures to make sure everyone has a great and safe time. "It's all about...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

First Locations For 'Flock' Cameras Chosen In Tulsa

25 new license plate reading cameras will be going up around Tulsa in just a couple of weeks. The solar-powered motion detection cameras will be put up in high-crime areas around the city. Tulsa Police held months of public meetings gathering input and researching the best areas to place the...
TULSA, OK
107.3 PopCrush

You Could Have a Bull Shark Encounter in Oklahoma This Summer!

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...You could come face to face with a bull shark in Oklahoma this summer! That's right one of the most aggressive, dangerous, and ill-tempered fish to be found in the water. Now if you're thinking you're safe because we aren't anywhere near the ocean, bull sharks are also found in freshwater bodies and rivers as well. So where exactly can they be found in the Sooner State?
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Minnesota man arrested for allegedly trying to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota man has been arrested for allegedly trying to send inmates drug-soaked papers, officials say. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota in a news release, Walter “Disney” Davis, 40, tried to mail six letters to inmates on April 12, 2021, which included news articles printed “on high-quality Strathmore cotton papers soaked in MDMB-4en-PINACA.” MDMB-4en-PINACA is a synthetic cannabinoid substance that leads to hallucinations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
75K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy