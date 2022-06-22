ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Holy Leg Day! Dwayne Johnson's Back With Another Rock Hard Look At His Black Adam Training

By Corey Chichizola
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 4 days ago

As a professional wrestler turned Hollywood superstar, Dwayne Johnson is known for his hulking physicality. The Rock has stayed super jacked over his years in the spotlight, helping to sell his roles in projects like Jumanji and the upcoming DC movie Black Adam . And Holy Leg Day! Johnson’s back with another rock hard look at his Black Adam training.

Plenty of actors have gotten in shape for their superhero roles, including names like Chris Hemsworth and Brie Larson. Dwayne Johnson is no exception in this regard, and he’s been honest about how difficult it was to maintain his Black Adam physique throughout filming and reshoots. He recently posted on Instagram about his workouts, and his quadriceps look like tree trunks. Check it out for yourself below,

I can smell what the Rock is cooking, and I think it’s something super protein-heavy. Here we can see how Dwayne Johnson’s hours in the gym ultimately pay off, especially leg day. The image we see hilariously edits his gym outfit into Black Adam’s uniform, as Johnson continues to promote his long-awaited DC debut. Luckily the project is nearly here.

The above image is just the latest update that Dwayne Johnson has posted from gym he uses to stay in his signature killer shape. His whopping 323 Instagram followers are no doubt used to seeing this location, usually with Johnson looking extremely swole in the process. And moviegoers are eager to see how this hard work translates to the screen when Black Adam finally hits theaters this fall.

In his post, Dwayne Johnson’s caption is short and sweet “Do not go gentle.” Since before Black Adam went into production, The Rock has been talking smack about how strong his comic book character is, and how the hierarchy of power in the DCEU is going to change with his upcoming blockbuster. And given just how massive Johnson’s legs are, I’m definitely feeling nervous for the team of heroes that Adam will be facing off against in the movie.

With jus a few months until Black Adam ’s release, the marketing campaign for the project has definitely been kicking into high gear. The movie’s first trailer recently arrived online, featuring Dwayne Johnson’s title character and the various members of the Justice Society of America . As a reminder, you can check it out below,

Since the last DC movie The Batman wasn’t set in the main shared universe , the anticipation for Black Adam has definitely been building. Fans are eager to see how Dwayne Johnson’s character will shake up the DCEU, especially when finally crossing over with Zachary Levi’s Shazam . Because following Justice League , there haven’t been a ton of major crossover events in that universe.

Black Adam will hit theaters on October 21st. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Comments / 3

Related
Simplemost

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Release Date Has Been Announced

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. It’s official! We are going to have the time of our lives, AGAIN, as...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow Return Causes Debate Among Fans

Johnny Depp's "return" as Captain Jack Sparrow via a recent Disneyland attraction has stirred up controversy and sparked discussion about whether or not Disney should further distance itself from the actor. Depp began a $50 million defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard back in April over a 2018 op-ed in...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Reveals Details on MCU's Next Big Saga Coming Soon

Kevin Feige of Marvel Studios says Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nearly at an end, but the next saga is just beginning. After concluding the Infinity Saga — the 23 films spanning 2008's Iron Man, culminating in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home — the Multiverse has opened. With the MCU sprawling across both theaters and television screens in such universe-expanding series as Disney+'s Loki, unleashing multiversal mischief in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Feige teases the upcoming Phase 5: the rumored Secret Wars Saga.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Brie Larson
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Zachary Levi
epicstream.com

The Batman Director Matt Reeves Claims Ben Affleck's Film Would be 'A Very Exciting Movie'

We already know that The Batman started out as a project for Ben Affleck before it was handed over to Matt Reeves who brought it in a new direction. However, that doesn't mean Reeves wasn't interested in pursuing Affleck's vision. The filmmaker has just shared his thoughts on the Justice League star's screenplay and says it "could have been a very exciting movie."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Hard
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Wesley Snipes Addresses His MCU Return to the Blade Reboot

Earlier this year, multi-awarded actor Mahershala Ali was confirmed to play Marvel's well-known vampire-slayer, Blade. Previously played by Wesley Snipes, the reboot will reportedly begin filming this July, however, fans have also wondered whether Snipes would return for a major role in the reboot. In a recent interview with Comicbook.com,...
MOVIES
Vice

Owners of 'Game of Thrones' IP Hit Rock Bottom, Threaten Jon Snow Show

HBO has announced that it is developing a sequel to Game of Thrones centering around Jon Snow. My first big question is: Who asked for this?. I don’t mean this rhetorically. HBO has something like 97 Game of Thrones shows in development, to go by series creator George R.R. Martin’s blog postings and various other official and semi-official announcements. One of those, House of the Dragon, has not only been greenlit but will actually be airing in two months. It’s about the history of the Targaryens, a family of incestuous elf-Nazis; the hype and anticipation for it has been basically non-existent. We all remember the bad Targaryen wigs from early Game of Thrones; from what I can tell, House of the Dragon will be all bad wigs and little else.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Dakota Johnson's New Netflix Movie 'Persuasion' Sparks Backlash on Social Media

Dakota Johnson stars in a new Netflix original film premiering next month, but the movie is already getting some backlash. It is an adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion - a lauded depiction of life, love, loss and the grueling march of time. For some fans, the trailer for the new film adaptation is just a little too chipper.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
119K+
Followers
34K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy