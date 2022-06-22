15-year-old boy shot and killed near downtown Lafayette Tuesday night: police

As the temperature threatened to hit 100 degrees Tuesday afternoon, Kevon Mallet sought reprieve outside in the shade because the inside of his apartment was even hotter. His central air-conditioning unit was running, but it was blowing warm air into his apartment. And that wasn't even the greatest of his concerns. The ceiling of one of his bathrooms had fallen into the tub below two weeks earlier, revealing black mold that had formed from a water leak in the apartment above his. His kitchen sink was stopped up, and bugs crawled on the walls.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO