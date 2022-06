Lynnville- The search for Michael White has ended. Thursday night, a multi-day search for Michael White, 64 of Chandler, ended with his death. Residents of Lynnville reported hearing a loud “bang” prior to seeing several law enforcement vehicles speeding to the scene. According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, officers from the US Marshall’s Multi-Agency Taskforce located White near Lynnville. White and the taskforce officers would exchange gunfire before White retreated into a nearby barn.

LYNNVILLE, IN ・ 16 HOURS AGO