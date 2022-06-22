ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

City Council Approves Grants To Local Non-Profits

By Mark Evenstad
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dubuque City Council has approved $100,000 in grants to fund initiatives by local nonprofit organizations....

Another Cannabis Dispensary In East Dubuque?

East Dubuque City Council members on Monday got their first look at plans for a new cannabis dispensary proposed for a formerly condemned property in downtown East Dubuque. UHCC Inc., based in Portland, Oregon, recently submitted an application for a conditional use permit to construct an adult-use cannabis dispensary on Sinsinawa Avenue. Council members viewed the application but did not discuss it at their meeting Monday. The request will go before the city’s zoning board at its meeting on July 11th. Last summer, UHCC Inc. received a license to operate an adult-use cannabis dispensary in the northwest Illinois nonmetropolitan district, which includes East Dubuque. City Council members voted in December to approve an amended ordinance reducing the minimum distance between licensed dispensaries from 15,000 feet to 5,000 feet.
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
Bee Branch Creek Pedestrian Tunnels Grand Opening

The City of Dubuque is holding a short ceremony on Friday at 4:30 p.m. to celebrate the grand opening of the Bee Branch Creek pedestrian tunnels. The event will be held on the new overlook south of the railroad tracks above the tunnels. Following the ceremony, Mayor Brad Cavanagh will lead a bike ride on the new trail connection through the tunnel to East 22nd Street for the 7th Annual Sustainability Fair being held at the Bee Branch Creek Greenway from 5 – 7 p.m. The public is encouraged to bring their bikes and ride along.
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque, IA
Former Bar Owner Charged With Theft From Patron’s Bank Accounts

A former Jackson County bar owner is accused of creating fraudulent debit charges using checking account information of former bar patrons. 39 year old Carly Browne of Maquoketa was arrested and charged in Iowa District Court of Jackson County with identity theft exceeding $10,000, a felony. According to reports, Browne owned Perxactly’s Bar in Maquoketa. After she closed the business, the Maquoketa Police Department received 10 complaints of fraudulent charges on personal bank accounts. An investigation revealed that Browne used customers’ checking account and routing numbers to create fraudulent debit transactions and transferred the funds into her personal accounts. Investigators identified 18 victims who had been previous patrons of the bar, and Browne was in possession of 55 checks that had been used by bar patrons and were electronically deposited. Browne attempted over $15,000 in fraudulent charges and was able to get $7,500. Browne will have a court appearance on Friday, June 24th.
JACKSON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque man missing on Mississippi River

GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Radio Iowa

Congresswoman Hinson discusses airline pull out from Dubuque

Iowa Congresswoman, Ashley Hinson, says she has been in contact with American Airlines and officials in Dubuque after American announced it would pull out service to the city in September. “We obviously have gone to bat to make sure our small rural airports continue to have service from a major...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

American Airlines to cease service in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, American Airlines informed the Dubuque Regional Airport that they will be filing a notice with the Department of Transportation to discontinue service on Sept. 7th, 2022. “American Airlines has made the difficult decision and is discontinuing service in Dubuque as a result of the...
DUBUQUE, IA
Dubuque Man Pleads Guilty To Unauthorized Use of Credit Cards

A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Dubuque County business by making unauthorized purchases on company credit cards. 26 year old Seth Fuoco of Dubuque entered a plea of guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of a credit card over $1,500. Business owner Thomas Kane of Kane Rentals told authorities that Fuoco was an employee who used two company credit cards between December and February to make unauthorized purchases.
DUBUQUE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Few details available about felony investigation

A suspect was taken into custody early Thursday in Jo Daviess County after a report of someone being “shot by some kind of weapon,” according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. Few details are available about a felony investigation that began shortly...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
cbs2iowa.com

Emergency water main break bottlenecking traffic near Marion Taco Bell

MARION, Iowa — Marion officials are warning drivers to prepare for delays while traveling on Marion Boulevard, which turns into 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids. A water main break has forced crews to redirect traffic to one of the opposite lanes. That reduces traffic on the four lane road down to two.
MARION, IA
Dubuque Man Arrested For Swinging Hammer at Woman

A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting a woman with a hammer. 42 year old David Hastings was arrested Monday on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. A report says Hastings swung a hammer at 35 year old Sara Kamp hitting her in the hand, while Kamp was helping two friends move out of a Washington Street residence, where Kamp’s uncle, 63 year old Robert Johnson also resides. Kamp told authorities that Hastings was upset that she was in the residence.
DUBUQUE, IA
Monticello Woman Wins $10,000 in Iowa Lottery

An Eastern Iowa woman has won a $10,000 lottery prize. Kristine Frimml, of Monticello, won the prize playing the $30 Colossal Crossword scratch game. According to the Iowa Lottery, Frimml purchased the ticket at Casey’s General Store on Rockdale Road in Dubuque. The Iowa Lottery website lists the odds of winning a $10,000 prize in the Colossal Crossword game as 1 in about 40,000.
MONTICELLO, IA
KWQC

Jo Daviess deputies investigate shooting in Galena

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Jo Daviess deputies are investigating after a person was shot in Galena Wednesday, according to deputies. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded about 9:08 p.m. to a report of a person being shot with “some type of weapon,” according to a media release.
GALENA, IL
Intoxicated Driver Hurt in Crash in Dubuque

Police say an intoxicated driver was injured Sunday when his vehicle rolled into the back of a vehicle parked in a Dubuque alley. 58 year old Rovertis Williams Jr. of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to Dubuque police, Williams was unconscious Sunday night when his northbound vehicle rolled into a vehicle parked in the alley east of the 1800 block of Jackson Street. Williams was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated and cited with no proof of financial liability and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
DUBUQUE, IA

