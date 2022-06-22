ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Vaccines-Kids story

By AP
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago

In a story published June 20, 2022, about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to children under 5, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of the director of pediatric medicine at National Jewish Health in Denver. She is Dr. Pam Zeitlin, not Zeitland.

The Atlantic

Vaccines for the Littlest Kids Have Already Flopped

When Kishana Taylor enrolled her 3-year-old son, John, in preschool last fall, she figured COVID-19 immunizations for kids under-5 would arrive before the start of classes. Since then, she has delivered fraternal twins, now almost six months old—and there are still no vaccines for her kids. After John caught the coronavirus, he and his siblings had to duel the virus entirely unprotected, a reality that Taylor, a virologist at Rutgers University, never wanted them to face. “The only reason we put John in public school was because I thought he was getting a vaccine,” she told me. “I would have made different decisions, if we had known it was going to be put off this long.”
HowStuffWorks

What Did People Do Before Infant Formula Was Invented?

Shortages of certain products, like meat or toilet paper are certainly annoying and inconvenient. That said, people can live without them, so it's not such a big deal in the grand scheme of things. However, the baby formula shortage of 2022 is pretty scary stuff for parents of infants, not to mention adults who have medical conditions that require such products to survive.
The Independent

Covid is making common virues act bizarrely, doctors warn

In addition to killing more than 1 million people in the US alone, Covid is also affecting how other common and obscure diseases alike affect the population, doctors warn.Doctors at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital in Connecticut, for example, have reported a flood of patients with cases of the adenovirus, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus, influenza and parainfluenza, as well as Covid.“That’s not typical for any time of year and certainly not typical in May and June,” Thomas Murray, an infection-control expert and associate professor of pediatrics at Yale, told The Washington Post.Rhinovirus, for example, rarely sends...
foodsafetynews.com

Nine baby deaths reported to FDA during Abbott Nutrition investigation

Editor’s note: This was originally posted by eFoodAlert and is reposted here with the permission of the author. To view the document from the FDA, click here. Between December 1, 2021, and March 3, 2022, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received nine (9) reports of infant deaths among babies who were fed powdered infant formula manufactured by Abbott Nutrition in Sturgis, Michigan.
FOXBusiness

U.S. begins rolling out COVID vaccines for young children

The United States has begun distributing COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months around the country, and availability of the shots will improve in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha. U.S. regulators authorized Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) two-dose vaccine for children aged...
Fox News

Pediatric hepatitis outbreak cases are not above pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels: CDC

In response to the current pediatric hepatitis outbreak possibly linked to adenovirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found current data do not suggest an increase in pediatric hepatitis cases or adenovirus types 40/41 from the time the outbreak began compared to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, according to a recent Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
The Guardian

Covid vaccines for US children under five: what to know

The United States has begun rolling out Covid vaccines for children as young as six months after receiving the go-ahead from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The following are some details about the two messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech...
MedicalXpress

New study finds children spread COVID-19 easier and that lockdowns worked

Using high quality COVID-19 transmission data from a northern Chinese city, two University at Albany researchers concluded that young people were most responsible for an increase in direct and secondary infections, and also determined that county-wide lockdowns proved effective in stemming the spread of the virus. The research study, led...
Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
AFP

US approves Covid vaccines for youngest kids

US health authorities on Saturday cleared the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for children aged five and younger, in a move President Joe Biden greeted as a "monumental step" in the fight against the virus. While children have generally proved less vulnerable to Covid-19, some 480 in the US in this age group have died of the virus.
goodmorningamerica.com

CDC committee greenlights Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6-17

A committee of advisers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously Thursday to greenlight the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 to 17, clearing the way for parents to have one more vaccine to choose from when considering whether to inoculate their children against the virus.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Norway Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak over, Largest documented outbreak in hospitals both in Norway and internationally

In a follow-up on the Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak in Norway hospitals, based on the fact that the source of infection has been removed and a rapidly falling curve, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) considers the Pseudomonas outbreak to be over. The outbreak of the bacterium could be traced back to the pre-moistened disposable washcloths.
