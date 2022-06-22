Correction: Virus Outbreak-Vaccines-Kids story

In addition to killing more than 1 million people in the US alone, Covid is also affecting how other common and obscure diseases alike affect the population, doctors warn.Doctors at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital in Connecticut, for example, have reported a flood of patients with cases of the adenovirus, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), human metapneumovirus, influenza and parainfluenza, as well as Covid.“That’s not typical for any time of year and certainly not typical in May and June,” Thomas Murray, an infection-control expert and associate professor of pediatrics at Yale, told The Washington Post.Rhinovirus, for example, rarely sends...
