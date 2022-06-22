Heat Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Licking AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM SATURDAY The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution for Central Ohio, from 6 AM to 10 PM Saturday. The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index. To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups of people (children, elderly, people with asthma or COPD) should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. On Air Quality Alert days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions: * Take the bus, carpool, bike or walk instead of driving alone. Visit www.gohiocommute.com/morpc for more information. * Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap. * Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes to the formation of ozone pollution. * Avoid use of gas-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Alert days. For additional information, please visit the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission`s website at morpc.org/airquality

