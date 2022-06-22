ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Heat Advisory issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 13:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-25 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Delaware; Fairfield; Franklin; Licking AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM SATURDAY The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission has issued an Air Quality Alert for ozone pollution for Central Ohio, from 6 AM to 10 PM Saturday. The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index. To decrease the potential for health issues, sensitive groups of people (children, elderly, people with asthma or COPD) should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. On Air Quality Alert days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions: * Take the bus, carpool, bike or walk instead of driving alone. Visit www.gohiocommute.com/morpc for more information. * Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap. * Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes to the formation of ozone pollution. * Avoid use of gas-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Alert days. For additional information, please visit the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission`s website at morpc.org/airquality
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 18:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boone; Cabell; Clay; Fayette; Greenbrier; Kanawha; Lincoln; Logan; McDowell; Mercer; Mingo; Monroe; Nicholas; Putnam; Raleigh; Summers; Wayne; Wyoming SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 404 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BOONE CABELL CLAY FAYETTE GREENBRIER KANAWHA LINCOLN LOGAN MCDOWELL MERCER MINGO MONROE NICHOLAS PUTNAM RALEIGH SUMMERS WAYNE WYOMING
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Brown, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Hamilton, Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Clermont; Clinton; Fayette; Hamilton; Highland; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 403 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CLERMONT CLINTON FAYETTE HAMILTON HIGHLAND PICKAWAY PIKE ROSS SCIOTO WARREN
ADAMS COUNTY, OH

