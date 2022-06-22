ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

MEDIC continues with its summer donor enticements

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDIC Regional Blood Center and Bruster’s Ice Cream are teaming up to help donors cool off with a pint of ice cream this June. Donors will receive a...

www.wyshradio.com

WYSH AM 1380

OR Library offering free COVID PCR tests

(ORPL press release) Beginning June 22, Oak Ridge Public Library will provide COVID-19 PCR tests free of charge to those who have been exposed to COVID, show symptoms of COVID, or are at high risk for complications from COVID. The tests are available Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Located to the right of the library’s plaza entrance, these tests are self-serve and no entrance into the library is required. Each person needing to take a COVID test will register their kit online (link provided at the testing site), self-administer the test, and place the sample in the drop-box. These tests are mailed out daily and patrons will receive a text or email with a link to their results within a few days. Unlike at home tests, PCR tests are analyzed in a laboratory and are generally more accurate than at-home tests.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Clinton acknowledges sponsors for 4th of July celebration

The City of Clinton’s 4th of July Celebration will be held on July 4th at Lakefront Park from 5 until 9:45 pm with the fireworks following at 10:00. There will be Backyard Bouncers, animals from the Little Ponderosa Zoo, 865 Axe Throwing, and the Game Truck will be back to provide games and entertainment, not to mention a wide variety of food trucks.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Blount County Animal Center is needing your help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Give this dog a second chance at life. Midnight has been at Blount County Animal Center for 2 years after being hit by a car and found off road in a ditch. After a few broken bones, the center nursed Midnight back to good health and is ready to find a forever family to call his own.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

RAM holding clinic this weekend in Knoxville

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold a free, two-day clinic at Knoxville’s Central Bearden Baptist Church this weekend, Saturday, June 25th, and Sunday, June 26th. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight local time) on Friday night, June 24th, and remain open. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors typically open at 6 a.m. This clinic is in collaboration with Central Bearden Baptist Church.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Covenant Life Church busy in July

Covenant Life Church at 151 Sycamore Place in Clinton will be busy during the month of July and they would love to see you there. On Sunday, July 3rd, everyone is welcome to attend their “Freedom Celebration” in the 8:30 and 10 am worship services, with the Raising of the Flag to follow the later service.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Find comfort for your loved ones at Alexander Guest House

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Historic hotel now houses assisted senior living. The Alexander Guest House offers a rich history while dedicating their time to senior citizens looking for comfort and unique care. They offer a wide range of services to ensure your loved ones need’s are being...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Campbell County food plant closing

According to the Campbell County mayor, George's Prepared Foods is planning to close its Caryville plant. The company is based in Arkansas and operates plants in Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia according to its website.
WATE

Blount Memorial Hospital responses to mayors’ concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Blount Memorial Hospital is responding to concerns from leaders about the process to pick a new CEO. Last week, the mayors of Alcoa, Maryville and Blount County sent a letter to the hospital’s board, after citizens questioned whether proper notice had been given ahead of the selection meeting. The board responded […]
WBIR

KPD: Officers cannot work extra jobs at bars, five businesses affected

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officers with the Knoxville Police Department cannot work extra jobs at businesses that primarily make money from alcohol sales that patrons drinks inside the business, KPD said on Thursday. Their policy effectively prevents officers from working extra jobs at bars. They said the change only impacts...
WYSH AM 1380

TDLWD releases county-by-county unemployment stats

According to information released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development on Thursday, unemployment rates increased slightly during May in each of the state’s 95 counties. Even with the minimal increases, 93 of Tennessee’s 95 counties maintained rates lower than 5% for the month, according to TDLWD.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Brush fire in Halls almost reaches 2 homes

At around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire at the 4500 block of Foothills Drive in Halls. When they arrived they found an unattended brush fire spreading toward two homes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Roane County Chamber to host Meet the Candidates event

(Submitted) On Tuesday, June 28, the public is invited to Meet the Candidates at Roane State Community College’s O’Brien Theater. Beginning at 6 pm, the forum will provide an opportunity to hear from the County-wide and State-wide offices in three sessions. Beginning at 6 pm, hear from the...
ROANE COUNTY, TN

