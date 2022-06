The City of Clinton’s 4th of July Celebration will be held on July 4th at Lakefront Park from 5 until 9:45 pm with the fireworks following at 10:00. There will be Backyard Bouncers, animals from the Little Ponderosa Zoo, 865 Axe Throwing, and the Game Truck will be back to provide games and entertainment, not to mention a wide variety of food trucks.

