ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot at Chicago beach; officers hurt breaking up fights

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Three Chicago police officers have been injured breaking up fights after a man was shot at the city’s North Avenue Beach.

The shooting occurred about 9 p.m. Tuesday and fights erupted nearby as crowds were cleared from the beach, police said.

The shooting victim was taken to a hospital. Another man was arrested in connection with the shooting and a gun was recovered.

One officer suffered scrapes and arm lacerations, while a second was hit in the eye shortly before 11 p.m., police said.

The third officer was taken to a hospital after being struck in the back of the head by an object.

A 16-year-old was arrested.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man, 21, found shot dead on ground in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

CHICAGO - A 21-year-old man was shot dead, lying on the ground in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 9600 block of South Princeton. At about 11:36 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area. They discovered a 21-year-old man...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times, killed on Chicago's Far South Side

CHICAGO - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the 10700 block of South Champlain Avenue. At about 10:59 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a call for shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered a 45-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Police: 5-month-old girl in car fatally shot in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A 5-month-old girl was shot to death while in the rear of a car in a neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. The infant, who was identified as Cecilia Thomas, was struck in the head Friday evening when shots were fired from another vehicle in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Journal

4-year-old girl beaten to death in Chatham

CHICAGO - A 4-year-old girl's death has been ruled a homicide due to child abuse after she was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with trauma all over her body late Friday night, authorities said. Police were called to Comer Children's Hospital around 11:00 p.m. last night after a 4-year-old girl...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Violent Crime
fox32chicago.com

Man, 19, fatally shot during argument in Hegewisch

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed during an argument Friday morning in the Hegewisch neighborhood. The 19-year-old was in an argument with another male around 1:10 a.m. when he pulled out a gun and shot him in the 800 block of East 132nd Street, police said. The victim...
COOK COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man killed witness in murder case under the instruction of jailed defendant: prosecutors

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with killing the only witness in a murder case at the request of the defendant who was being held in Cook County Jail. Kyrell Pittmon was 19 years old when he shot a cellphone store owner in Humboldt Park, killing him in the presence of Chicago police officers who chased him and opened fire but missed, prosecutors said in court Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

958K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy