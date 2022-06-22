ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McKenzie River Trail leads to stunning natural wonders in Oregon’s central Cascades

By Jamie Hale
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
There are plenty of trails in Oregon that lead to waterfalls, hot springs, rivers and lakeside views, but few trails have it all. The McKenzie River Trail, a 26.4-mile hiking trail in Oregon’s central Cascade Mountains, is one of those rare exceptions, boasting so much natural beauty that several trips might...

