Planning Commission member Chad Kono to run for Red Wing City Council

Norman Jerome Sampson, 89, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Potter Ridge, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 6, 1932, in Bertha Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Millard and Ardella (Anderson) Sampson. He graduated from Browerville High School in 1950 and then served in the US Navy for four years. Following his discharge, he attended the University of Minnesota receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. On March 22, 1958, he was married to the love of his life Adaline Lehmkuhl at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wadena, Minnesota. They lived in Virginia, Minnesota where he started his banking career at First Northwestern Bank before moving to Red Wing in 1974. He served as president at Norwest Bank (now Wells Fargo) in Red Wing for 14 years, retiring in 1988. He was an active member and officer for various organizations including United Lutheran Church, Red Wing Kiwanis Club, Red Wing Lions Club, Red Wing Elks Lodge BPOE #845, Leo C. Peterson Red Wing American Legion Post #54, North Goodhue County Thrivent Chapter, and the Virginia Jaycees. He enjoyed golfing, boating, camping, and most of all spending time with his family, making many memorable cross-country family vacations.

