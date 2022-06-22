ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Planning Commission member Chad Kono to run for Red Wing City Council

By Melissa Thorud
Red Wing Republican Eagle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanning Commission member Chad Kono is one of the 13 candidates running for an open seat on the Red Wing City Council. Kono is originally from South Dakota and moved to Minnesota when he started teaching at the University of Minnesota in 2001. He and his wife later moved to Red...

www.republicaneagle.com

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Min MartinOakes running for Red Wing City Council Ward 2 seat

Red Wing Sustainability Commission and Charter Commission member Min MartinOakes is running for the open Ward 2 seat on the Red Wing City Council. MartinOakes is a first generation American, her parents came to the United States after World War II from Scotland. “My parents settled first in Canada and...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Vicki Jo Lambert to run for Red Wing City Council Ward 4

For the open Ward 4 seat in the upcoming Red Wing City Council election, Vicki Jo Lambert is one of three candidates seeking election. Lambert has lived in Red Wing for 20 years after moving from the Twin Cities metro area. She is originally from Arkansaw, Wisconsin, and completed both her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Wisconsin universities.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Synchronous sculpture offers beacon to visitors

The Synchronous sculpture stands tall at the entrance to downtown Red Wing in front of the Chamber of Commerce office. In the afternoon when the light hits it just right, a beautiful array of color fills the downtown entryway. Synchronous, by artists Tim James and Aidan Demarais, has stood in...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

State tax credits may become unavailable for downtown redevelopment

A Minnesota state historic tax credit has been available for redevelopment of historic buildings since the original bill passed in 2010. This credit may become unavailable after the legislature adjourned before passing an extension on the bill. Many small towns across the state relied on these tax credits for redevelopment...
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Liberty’s receives preservation award for reconstruction

Doug Noreen, owner of Liberty’s Restaurant, won a merit award from the Red Wing Heritage Preservation Commission for the reconstruction of his building that was destroyed in 2020 when a car crashed into the building. “The No. 1 objective was to get the building looking like nothing happened,” Noreen...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing celebrates Fourth of July with fireworks, block party

Red Wing is ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks and a block party. Come see Mississippi Illumination’s firework display along the river at 10 p.m. on July 4. “With the most up to date electronic firing systems, a wide assortment of over 800 shells, some as...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

High school principal Frank Norton to be acting superintendent in Red Wing

Red Wing High School Interim Principal Frank Norton will be acting as the district’s superintendent starting July 1 until the position has been filled. Norton has been working within Red Wing Public Schools for under a year and has applied for the interim superintendent position. He is one of three candidates scheduled for interviews by the school board on June 27. The board is expected to extend a job offer that night or following day.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County Board OKs performance report, law center boilers

Goodhue County has released its performance measures report, showing a partial lower crime rate in 2020 and general life expectancy of 79 for residents. The report is a part of county participation in the state Performance Measurement Program. By participating, Goodhue can receive reimbursement up to 14 cents per capita...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Norman Sampson

Norman Jerome Sampson, 89, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Potter Ridge, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 6, 1932, in Bertha Township, Todd County, Minnesota to Millard and Ardella (Anderson) Sampson. He graduated from Browerville High School in 1950 and then served in the US Navy for four years. Following his discharge, he attended the University of Minnesota receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in business. On March 22, 1958, he was married to the love of his life Adaline Lehmkuhl at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wadena, Minnesota. They lived in Virginia, Minnesota where he started his banking career at First Northwestern Bank before moving to Red Wing in 1974. He served as president at Norwest Bank (now Wells Fargo) in Red Wing for 14 years, retiring in 1988. He was an active member and officer for various organizations including United Lutheran Church, Red Wing Kiwanis Club, Red Wing Lions Club, Red Wing Elks Lodge BPOE #845, Leo C. Peterson Red Wing American Legion Post #54, North Goodhue County Thrivent Chapter, and the Virginia Jaycees. He enjoyed golfing, boating, camping, and most of all spending time with his family, making many memorable cross-country family vacations.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Vasa Column: Tractor parade is Sunday

The Vasa/Spring Garden Midsommar Tractor Parade will be on Sunday, June 26. Festivities will begin at 10:30 a.m. (please note time change) in Vasa with an outdoor worship service at the Lutheran Center, followed by the parade that will leave at 11:30. After proceeding south and west along County Roads...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County sheriff reports

Tamara Haugen, Wanamingo, reported the theft of a fuel card on June 17. The card had gone missing from her vehicle and when the statement came it was discovered that over $900 in fuel had been made on the card. This is still under investigation. Steve Nei, Pine Island, reported...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Artists across the nation travel to Red Wing for plein air arts festival

Red Wing residents enjoy the beauty of the city every day. This month, 34 artists from across the country came to capture that beauty. The artists were invited by Red Wing Arts for a competition that culminates Saturday, June 25. There were other artists too creating art in the city....
RED WING, MN
