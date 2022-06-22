ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

3 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist as the Market Plummeted

By Jennifer Saibil
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Warren Buffett has famously advised to be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful, and he has put his money where his mouth is as the market plunged this year. He bought 16 stocks in 2022's first quarter as other investors were fleeing for the hills.

About half of the stocks he purchased through his holding company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) , were additions to positions already owned, and the other half were new positions. Some were already disclosed, and others were surprises. Some of the more unexpected picks were Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) , Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) , and Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) . Should you consider them for your portfolio? Let's take a look.

An easy merger arbitrage deal

Buffett already had a small stake in video game maker Activision Blizzard prior to 2022, so he obviously sees it as a worthwhile stock to own. However, his new interest in the company is in preparation for the company's acquisition by tech titan Microsoft . The acquisition is set to go through in mid-2023, with Microsoft paying $95 per share, or about a 26% premium to the current price. This could be a risky strategy, since many things can happen between now and then. But the price is highly unlikely to go above $95, and it's a simple way to see quick gains.

So why isn't everyone doing this? First of all, although the merger was approved by both parties, there's still a chance it won't go through. It's a riskier play for parties that aren't backed by Buffett's billions. The business itself is having a rough time, so individual investors shouldn't count on a surprise beat to raise the price. In the first quarter, revenue and earnings per share (EPS) both declined. As we get closer to the acquisition date and it seems it will really happen, the price is likely to increase.

What's in it for Microsoft, or investors who are sticking around right now? It's an easy way for Microsoft to enter the gaming space, for one thing. More than that, the company is still developing new games to launch. Gaming companies go through phases as they launch new products and see how well they do. For example, Activision has several launches in the second quarter that it expects to do well. In a positive sign, monthly active users (MAU) increased slightly from the 2021 fourth quarter to the 2022 first quarter.

Activision Blizzard stock has been a market beater, but for now, investors might not want to follow Buffett.

A new name in streaming

Paramount Global is the new name for what was formerly ViacomCBS. The company has jumped on the bandwagon and is investing in its streaming service, Paramount+, but it operates a number of media networks including traditional television (CBS) and cable channels such as Showtime and MTV. It's not as big as competitors such as Disney and Netflix , but what it does have in its favor is a Buffett favorite -- it looks undervalued.

Revenue decreased 1% from 2021 in the first quarter as customers continued to cord-cut, but streaming, or the direct-to-consumer division, increased 82%. That included a 95% increase in subscription revenue as well as a 59% increase in ad revenue for its ad-supported platform, PlutoTV. Pluto also added 6.3 million new members for a total of more than 67 million MAUs.

Paramount+ added 6.8 million subscribers for a total of close to 40 million. Many of those are crossovers who view content on both platforms. The media company owns such franchises as Star Trek and Sonic the Hedgehog and has new content coming out in both of those series as well as much more. There are many growth levers here.

However, it's competing with bigger guns, and as the field gets more crowded, Paramount Global may not have what it takes to keep adding viewers and subscribers. That's the big question mark.

Meanwhile, the shares are down almost 20% this year despite Buffett's big bet, and at this price they're trading at only four times trailing 12-month earnings. That's pitifully low for a company that grew revenue 13% year over year in 2021 and increased EPS (from continuing operations) by 79%.

More bank stocks to love

Bank stocks make a strong showing in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, and Buffett added a new one , Ally Financial, to the group last quarter. Ally fits right in with Buffett's model, with cheap shares and a strong culture of giving back to shareholders.

Ally has a large auto-lending unit, which has been its core product for decades. But it also operates a consumer bank, which has been demonstrating sequential growth. It increased to 2.5 million retail banking customers in the first quarter, with $136 billion in deposits, a 6% increase year over year. One of its newer bank ventures, the Ally credit card, had 844,000 active users, up 73% year over year. Net income slightly decreased over last year as it moved money into provisions for credit losses, but revenue increased 10%. Return on common equity was a high 18%.

The company said it would issue $2 billion in share buybacks in 2022, which is a fifth of its entire market cap. It also pays a growing dividend that yields a high 3.7%. That's partially because the share price has declined more than 30% so far this year. At the current price, the shares also trade at the dirt-cheap multiple of four times trailing 12-month earnings, and less than one times tangible book value , which means they're trading for less than the value of its assets.

Out of these stocks, Ally looks the most like a no-brainer that individual investors should consider.

10 stocks we like better than Activision Blizzard
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Activision Blizzard wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jennifer Saibil has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Activision Blizzard, Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Microsoft, Netflix, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney, short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

65% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 4 Stocks

Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway currently concentrate their large equities portfolio on just a few names. Buffett and Berkshire have a long history of outperforming the broader market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Warren Buffett
Motley Fool

2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The stock price for Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company led by Warren Buffett, has increased by about 20.1% annually since he started running the conglomerate in 1965. A depressed stock market has pressured two of the stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio, but their competitive advantages can still produce big gains for patient investors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 450 on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Berkshire Hathaway#Activision Blizzard#Retail Banking#The Market Plummeted#Ally Financial Lrb
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever

Costco’s bulk prices and sticky membership plans enable it to generate consistent growth. Microsoft gives investors diversified exposure to the cloud, enterprise software, and gaming. General Mills’ portfolio of more than 100 packaged food brands makes it a recession-resistant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Bruised Dividend Stocks to Buy While They're Cheap

Buying dividend stocks after their shares drop can help investors capture higher yields. Viatris is at the start of its dividend-hiking journey, and the first few steps are promising. AFC Gamma's debtors will keep paying even if its stock falls. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Motley Fool

4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

In hindsight, the nation's central bank left its foot on the accelerator for too long. Income stocks have a rich history of handily outperforming their non-dividend peers. These four dividend stocks are positioned to thrive in a Fed-driven bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Buying dividend stocks is a smart way to navigate a volatile bear market. These passive income powerhouses are inexpensive and fully capable of sustaining their double-digit yields. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy