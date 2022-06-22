ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The 12 Best Chaat Vendors in New Delhi

By Sharanya Deepak
Eater
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe origins of chaat — a vast family of hundreds of snack dishes that translates literally to “lick” in Urdu and Hindi — remain debated, but Delhi supposedly got a taste for chaat in the 17th century. The story goes that the city’s residents fell ill, possibly from water pollution in...

www.eater.com

Comments / 0

Related
Eater

A Big and Beautiful Bombay Street Food Lands at National Harbor

Bombay Street Food, the love letter to the Indian street foods owner Asad Sheikh ate growing up, expands across state lines with a new color-soaked location for Maryland. Starting Saturday, June 25, Bombay Street Food will operate daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. (151 American Way, National Harbor, Md.). The Indian restaurateur, who has two Bombay Street Food locales in D.C., brings Maryland a taste of his childhood via biryani, fiery vindaloo, and Bombay street food favorite vada pav, or Mumbai’s take on a veggie burger. Mumbai was still known as Bombay when Sheikh was growing up in India.
MARYLAND STATE
Eater

12 Secluded Courtyards and Gardens for a Beautiful Summer Dinner in London

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically. Tucked away on a cobbled corner just off Columbia Road, Campania & Jones is a rustic and romantic restaurant with a brick-built burrow of small rooms, a tiny courtyard, and a handful of outdoor tables offering prime pasta-eating real estate and a tranquil retreat from the hustle and bustle of the flower market. The cosy, rustic chic setting and focus on regional dishes as well as fresh, daily made pasta, provide a tranquil retreat from the busyness of the city and transport diners to the cobblestone streets of southern Italy in an instant.
RESTAURANTS
Eater

10 Brilliant London Bars for All Things Rum

The word rum might conjure images of the Caribbean, a beach and possibly an ice cold punch, but like the spirit itself, its story of the spirit is far more layered and complex than this. Distilled from molasses or sugarcane juice, there are records of the latter dating back as...
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shah Jahan
The Guardian

Flight cancellations and delays: how to claim against an airline

Airline passengers are being left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after weeks of travel chaos. Some travellers whose flights were cancelled or diverted arranged their own alternative transport. Although airlines should step in to cover the costs, they are reportedly refusing to refund some of those who have had to make their own way home.
LIFESTYLE
Billboard

Rising Costs Hamper Summer Rebound of Small and Mid-Sized UK Festivals

LONDON — Last month, organizers of Brainchild Festival, a 10-year-old award-winning grassroots music festival, said they were cancelling this summer’s 3,000-capacity event near the town of Lewes in East Sussex, where London three-piece PVA and DJ-producer Ahadadream were among the acts scheduled to perform. The organizers pulled the...
U.K.
BBC

Passport delays 'forcing hundreds in Wales to cancel trips'

Delays in processing passports applications are forcing hundreds of families in Wales to cancel holidays, it has been claimed. A Denbighshire nurse described how she missed a retirement trip to Rome having waited 11 weeks for her passport. Welsh Labour has blamed the backlog on "years of under-investment" which it...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Delhi#West Delhi#New Delhi#North Delhi#North India#Food Drink#Best Chaat Vendors#Hindi#Chaat#South Asian
US News and World Report

Indian Skincare Startup Mamaearth Eyes $3 Billion Valuation in 2023 IPO - Sources

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Sequoia Capital-backed Indian skincare startup Mamaearth is in talks to raise at least $300 million in a planned IPO next year and is seeking a valuation of around $3 billion, three people with direct knowledge of the company's plans told Reuters. Founded in 2016, Mamaearth has become...
BUSINESS
Eater

Where the Kubba Meets the Road

In the courtyard of Levant Book Café, water trickles in a stone fountain. The tables are occupied by customers drinking strong Arab coffee and playing chess on heavy wooden boards with ornately carved pieces. A waiter brings out the cafe’s specialty dessert — booza — a traditional Syrian ice cream made with mastic (a plant resin), that is pounded and stretched rather than churned. Its texture is almost elastic; its taste refreshing, subtly flavoured with rose water, topped with pistachios. Inside the café, shelves are filled with Arabic books, while Arabic phrases are painted across the walls and ceilings. “I live in London and Damascus lives in me,” one states, as if to make explicit that this Syrian café is as much for displaced Syrians to briefly forget their losses as it is for customers to be momentarily transported to Damascus.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy